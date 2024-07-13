Ranveer Singh picks royal custom black sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

The Ambani wedding festivities continue for day 2, with the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. As the sun sets on the Mumbai skyline, Bollywood stars are making their way to dazzle us yet another night with their impeccable looks. With today’s dress code being ‘Indian Formal,’ we are all set to see what the Bollywood celebrities have in store for us.

Ranveer Singh is amongst the first few stars who made a banging fashion statement with his all-black look for the Ambani wedding day 2. Breaking the internet with his uber-stylish and traditionally dripping outfit, the Padmaavat actor gave us a quick nostalgia trip to his ever-so-amazing Khilji character. Let’s delve and decode his charismatic look for the evening.

Ranveer Singh drips luxury and charisma in an all-black Tarun Tahiliani couture

After setting the stage on fire at Anant Ambani’s Baraat, Ranveer Singh woke up and chose to break the internet yet again with his regal charm. Dressed head-to-toe in black, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star chose the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani couture to dazzle him this time. The actor opted for a velvet bandhgala, which featured bronze-colored Mughal zari embroidery all along the collar. He styled the bandhgala sherwani with a dhoti featuring a similar bronze-colored embroidery border that tied his look together.

Advertisement

Styled by Fatima Baluch and Radhika Dhanuka, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor styled his regal dupatta over one of his shoulders and wrapped it onto his wrist. This added the much-needed drama and flare to match the voluminous silhouette of his dhoti.

Here’s how Ranveer Singh styled his uber-stylish look

Flaunting his ultra-stylish man bun in a top knot styled by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Ranveer Singh ensured his look oozed flamboyance and charm.

Keeping his look supremely stylish and letting his outfit do the talking, this superstar opted for Louboutin loafers to jazz up his look. He picked the chic Christian Louboutin Black Suede Leather Tassel Detail Spike Loafers that are approximately priced at around INR 72,411 (USD 867). Ranveer Singh finished his stylish look with a sleek dual-toned luxury watch and his wedding ring.

We absolutely love how Ranveer Singh made a traditional bandhgala dhoti outfit look so dapper. If anyone can make a traditional outfit with a top knot man bun work, then it is Mr. Singh! What do you think of his look? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan embraces colors for second look in silk panel lehenga; Khushi Kapoor picks velvet for Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding