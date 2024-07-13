Suhana Khan embraces colors for second look in silk panel lehenga; Khushi Kapoor picks velvet for Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony is going in full swing. The bride and groom’s lookbooks from D-day have taken over the internet. However, the guests looked like royalty at Ambani-Merchant’s lagna vidhi ceremony, and we are going gaga over it. Amid all of the Bollywood guests, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor reappeared for the wedding ceremony after changing their Baarati outfits.

SRK’s daughter Suhana has been recently ruling the fashion world with her style quotient. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor has proved herself as a fashionista among the Gen-Z actors. The Archies co-actors Suhana and Khushi were spotted wearing their distinctive outfits at the wedding gala, and there’s no point in delayed decoding of the outfits. Let’s get into it.

Suhana Khan in a multi-colored Mayyur Girotra lehenga

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is all grown up and an actress herself. She garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying Veronica in The Archies. However, Suhana’s second look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding night is truly extravagant. She wore a multi-colored, intricately embroidered, and embellished with sequin, beads, and zari detailing lehenga choli from Mayyur Girotra couture.

Suhana Khan paired it up with a red brocade choli with sequinned detailing all over it. The plunging neckline of the choli added an extra charm to the look. She completed the look with a matching dupatta gracefully draped on one of her shoulders. Suhana accentuated the look with a sleek choker neckpiece, dainty earrings, and a gorgeous temple jewelry-based kamarbandhan.

Advertisement

She opted for a glam look, including a skin tint, some blush, defined brows, soft maroonish eyeshadow with a hint of black to add depth, and nude lipstick. With a bindi, a sleek bun hairdo with floral carnations, and highlighted areas, she accomplished her look for the night. However, it was put together with a potli bag.

Khushi Kapoor’s fashionable turn-up

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor tried to blend traditionalism with a bit of modern touch. She wore a stunning lehenga choli, including a brown lehenga skirt adorned with designed patterns in gold embellishments and a matching full-sleeve boat-necked choli. The sleeves of the choli featured a pearl-studded design. The copper-gold embellishments on the blouse and the bottom half of the attire definitely caught our eyes.

Khushi opted for a glam look and accentuated it with a layered neckpiece, a pair of ear studs, and a bracelet. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding night, she went with muted smokey eyes, lots of mascara, matte-finish foundation, defined brows, some blush, and contoured cheeks. However, the bold red lips had to be the show-stealer. She tied her hair in a top bun to keep the attention on her outfit.

Advertisement

While we are decoding the celebs’ outfits so far for Anant and Radhika’s wedding, let us know your favorite. Suhana or Khushi—whose ensemble caught your eye?

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Aishwarya Rai's red and golden anarkali set emanates festive charm from all perspectives