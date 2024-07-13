Anant-Radhika Post-Wedding: Kim Kardashian stuns in Tarun Tahiliani pastel lehenga; Khloe Kardashian steps out in Barbie pink ensemble

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has taken the media by storm. Every social media platform has been flooded with visuals from the event. The fashion bonanza feels like it is never-ending. While the wedding is over, the ceremonies are not. The event was attended by most Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities and cricket personalities, and it also witnessed the footfall of Hollywood A-listers. Among them, the Kardashian sisters are definitely turning heads, and how!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have flown to India to attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding extravaganza. Now, for the post-wedding ceremonies, they are already on their way to enjoy the gala night. However, both have taken the spotlight by donning Indian attires. Today’s outfits are just a notch higher. Let’s get into it without much delay.

Kim Kardashian in Tarun Tahiliani couture

Kim Kardashian is a fashion mogul, an entrepreneur, and an actress who reigns her aura in Hollywood. However, she maintains her grace quite as much in India, too. A few hours back, Kim was spotted on her way to Anant and Radhika’s post-wedding ceremony, wearing a gorgeous pastel lehenga from the Tarun Tahiliani collection.

The peach-hued ensemble featured a mermaid-style lehenga, which Kim paired with a full-sleeve choli with a dipping neckline, enough to expose her cleavage. The glove-like detailing on the sleeves added an edge to the look. The outfit was heavily embellished with floral patterns adorned with zari brocade, sequins, and Swarovski crystals. She completed it with a dupatta neatly tucked on her waist and draped over her shoulder, giving it a beautiful fall.

Kim Kardashian’s choice of jewelry

However, it’s the jewelry that has been screaming regalness more than anything. Kim Kardashian wore a stunning diamond neckpiece and matching danglers from Lorraine Schwartz. She paired it with a sleek maang teeka, but the show-stealer is the nath with dripping diamonds studded on it. Not in a single day did we think Kim would be wearing a nath, but here we are!

Her makeup was on point, and she completed the look with a matte foundation, contoured cheekbones, snatched eye makeup, defined brows, and muted brown lip shade. Kim Kardashian accentuated the look with a braided hairstyle.

Khloe Kardashian in a Barbie pink lehenga

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant Barbie pink-hued lehenga choli for the post-wedding event. She wore an intricately designed lehenga, which was probably adorned with Swarovski crystals as well, but the pearl-beaded choli and the pearly curtain sleeves added the charm most to it.

Khloe paired the mermaid-style lehenga choli with a matching dupatta beautifully draped on her body. The dupatta featured a sleek sequinned border and small buti-work all over it. The entrepreneur styled her look with diamonds, obviously. She wore a rather sleek neckpiece than Kim; however, the dollops of diamond screamed ‘luxury.’ She complemented it with minimalistic earrings and a maang teeka.

Khloe Kardashian went full glam with her makeover. With the dewy-cum-matte foundation finish, defined brows, blushed and contoured cheeks, pinkish eyeshadow with a hint of glitter, snatched winged liner, and plumpy pink lip shade, her look was put together. She kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Kim Kardashian or Khloe Kardashian - whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

