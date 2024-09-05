Our guide on how to ace the sandwich fashion rule to achieve super-polished style and perfect wardrobe balance

The Sandwich fashion rule for styling outfits is a trend that simplifies better dress coordination. It’s about matching your top and shoes while making your bottoms stand out. Start by choosing bottoms like pants or a skirt, then pair them with a top that complements them. Pair your shoes to your top, synchronizing handbags with shoes.

For a finished appearance, make sure that your accessories complement the hardware of the handbag, and if you are putting on a jacket, it should coordinate with your shoes; while at the same time, tops should resemble the bottom’s color. This rule ensures a well-balanced dressing that is both fashionable and easy to pull off. If you also want to try the Sandwich fashion rule, here are 5 celeb-inspired outfits, which will make your outfits simpler.

5 outfits which follow sandwich fashion rule

1. White shirt, denim jeans & Mules

Alia Bhatt’s outfit ft. denim jeans, white shirt and mules fit the sandwich fashion rule and will also balance your outfit. In this look, a white shirt will act as (bread slice no.1). You can choose a crisp white shirt that complements your jeans. You can go for classic button-down or trendy oversized versions.

Tuck it in for a polished look or you can also leave it out for a relaxed look. Denim jeans will act as sandwich filling which needs to stand out. You can opt for jeans that suit you the best like skinny jeans, straight-legged jeans or relaxed fitted jeans. Your shoes should match the color of your shirt which will act as bread slice 2 and it will also complete your sandwich effect. With a white shirt, you can opt for white sneakers or white mules. You can opt for minimal accessories like silver or gold jewelry for more coordination.

2. Skirt, corset, blazer and shoes

Sonam Kapoor’s outfit ft. corset and skirt fits the bill for the sandwich rule. For the first layer, Like Sonam you can pick a corset to add structure and definition, creating a contrast with the skirt. The skirt will fill your outfit. You can choose a skirt that complements the corset like a pencil skirt, A-line skirt or pleated skirt.

To create a cohesive sandwich effect, opt for black heels, pumps, or stylish flats that match the color of your corset. For additional styling, you can layer the corset with a blazer and for a bit of contrast, you can opt for a metallic or bold-colored bag. You can achieve a coordinated look like this.

3. Black top, purple skirt and loafers

To create a sandwich rule like Kriti, you can go for a top or fitted blouse, a casual tee or a chic top, depending upon the occasion. this will be the top layer of your outfit. For a stand-out piece, you can pick a mini skirt in bold color that will suit or complement your style. Pick the loafers in the matching color of your top to complete the sandwich effect. This will balance your outfit and will give you a coordinated look. If you need additional layering, opt for a jacket or cardigan that will blend well with your top or skirt.

4. White mock neck top, jeans and sneakers

For a simple and basic sandwich styling, you can take a leaf from Sara Ali Khan’s book. For a clean look, you can pick a turtle neck top which will be the top layer of your outfit. For the second layer of your outfit, you can pick skinny, straight-leg, wide-leg or relaxed-fit jeans. With this clean look, keep your make-up and styling also clean. A stole like Sara's will be a great addition. Finish your look with a light gloss.

5. A black blazer, top and neon skirt with black heels

To create a stylish sandwich rule outfit, take a cue from Deepika Padukone. Just like Deepika, you can pick a top in latex fabric or any other fabric matching the skirt. For the filling, choose a skirt in a bold and bright color that will stand out and will add a touch of contrast with black pieces.

For a cohesive effect, pick stylish black heels, pumps or black flats. Keep your accessories minimal to let the skirt be the focal point. For a more unified look, you can add stylish outerwear.

Therefore, the sandwich rules fashion will be easy to remember if you follow these steps. This is chic and effortless, which means that it will guarantee your attire coordination and attract attention. So, next time you are getting dressed, keep the sandwich rule in mind for perfection!

