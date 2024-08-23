Have you ever seen Alia Bhatt anything less than adorable with her incomparable ethnic outfits? The queen knows just how to slay the ethnic way with simple suits—In fact, she did it, yet again on Friday morning, as she was papped right outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a stylish pink suit worth Rs. 28,500, that looked amazing on her, and we’re feeling inspired by Raha’s gorgeous mom and her work-ready traditional style.

So, why don’t we zoom right in to have a more detailed look at Alia Bhatt’s latest simple yet classy ethnic ensemble, from Devnaagri, to get some major inspiration for the ongoing wedding season?

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress always knows how to turn heads with her ethnic-ready wardrobe choices. The diva’s recent pink-hued style statement with a classy suit was proof of her fashion superiority. This basic but beautiful suit was the material of our dreams. It totally made a case for femme and fabulous as well as summery hues, and we’re definitely taking notes.

The contrasting white intricate embroidery work on the kurta was also just amazing. Even the V-shaped neckline of the Dear Zindagi actress’ piece, along with its slightly oversized and comfortably cool silhouette, added a touch of appeal to the lightweight look. The statement-worthy piece also had 3/4th sleeves with elegantly scalloped edges and a calf-length style which gave it a sophisticated edge. The serene hue of the suit also looked gorgeous against the diva’s complexion. This was further paired with an ankle-length salwar with a comfy wide-legged silhouette which also looked great.

She completed the look with the matching ombre sheer dupatta. Further, complementing her beautiful ethnic attire, the RRR actress opted for classic off-white sandals with a slight heel that matched the embroidery work of the piece. The light tone of the footwear went perfectly with the overall vibe of the classy suit, giving it a harmonious appeal. Alia Bhatt’s look proved that class, minimalism, and style can indeed go hand-in-hand with ease.

Bhatt also kept the minimalistic feel going with her accessories. She added Gen-Z-approved small droplet earrings and a matching ring on her fingers. She also added berry-hued Gucci sunglasses, worth approximately Rs. 38,182, to elevate the fashionable ethnic outfit. In terms of her hairstyle, the diva went with an effortlessly elegant and manageable high and well-tied bun with a middle parting. This ended up giving her outfit a rather sorted, sleek, and sophisticated touch.

Further, Alia opted for a soft and subtle makeup look, with a radiant base, to enhance natural beauty and inner glow. She added a touch of pink blush on her cheeks along with nourishing pink lip balm for her lips, which tied the whole look together, giving it a soft and simplistic vibe.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s pink suit look? Would you like to wear something like the actress’ ethnic look for an upcoming event? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

