Who wore what at Call Me Bae Screening: Tamannaah Bhatia to Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor

The makers of Call Me Bae hosted a premiere of the show yesterday night on September 5, 2024. It was attended by some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The event was characterized by glitz, glamor and stunning fashion moments. Let’s see who wore what at the star-studded event.

1. Ananya Panday

The star of the evening, Ananya Panday, wowed everyone with her bold and chic look. She opted for a green bodycon dress from brand Alex Perry. A sweetheart neckline, a fitted boned bodice, and some ruched details were elements of her dress. Its hemline was at mid-length and hugged her curves perfectly, hence making it an ideal choice for this event. She paired it with matching green Jimmy Choo heels, thereby ensuring the outfit was all in one place.

2. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, always known for her chic style, turned heads in a floral maxi dress from the brand Reformation. Her dress featured a sweetheart neckline with thin straps and had a body-hugging fit that highlighted her figure. The white base of the dress was adorned with charming pink floral print, giving her a fresh and feminine vibe. Suhana accessorized her outfit with a chic Louis Vuitton on-the-go BB bag, adding a luxe touch. She kept it simple with a dainty chain and wine-colored nail paint for a pop of color. For make-up, she kept it minimal with pink lipstick, perfectly completing her look.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan brought her A game with a denim pantsuit. With halter neck straps and a sweetheart neckline, the jumpsuit had some kind of modern touch. It was made from denim material, which went around her nicely, thus making the whole appearance unique.

The actress complemented this with a stylish black crossbody bag, elegant earrings and heels that took her outfit to another level. She kept her make-up minimal, letting her natural beauty shine, and left her hair open, adding charm to her look.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia for the Call Me Bae premiere arrived with an edgy look. Dressed in a black Balenciaga relaxed-fit t-shirt paired with black pleated pants, the actress went for a cool look. The all-black ensemble looked stylish. She completed her look with black heel boots and a Balenciaga handbag. Stack chains, as well as hoop earrings worn by the actress, created an extra spark in her appearance. In terms of cosmetics, she chose a rosy and radiant glow to match her outfit perfectly.

5. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Call Me Bae premiere, opting for a trendy look. She wore a brown button-down shirt from Zara, which she tucked neatly into a long mid-rise denim skirt. To add structure to her outfit, she cinched her skirt with a brown belt, perfectly complementing the earthy tones of her ensemble. Khushi accessorized with a Prada leopard print bag and clear heels, adding a classy touch. For make-up, she kept it minimal but bold with a striking red lip. Khushi’s hair was slicked back into a neat bun, giving her a fashionable appearance.

The Call Me Bae premiere was not just about the web series but also a celebration of fashion. From glamorous dresses to edgy outfits, Bollywood’s finest made sure to bring their best looks to the red carpet.

