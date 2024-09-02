Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone delivers high-fashion maternity shoot as she plays and slays in 4 looks; see through dress with bikini tops

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sing, are going to be new parents this September. To mark this special period, they recently posted lovely monochrome pictures from their maternity photoshoot, and the images are stunning.

In the photos, Deepika looks radiant in elegant outfits that highlight her glowing pregnancy. She can be seen sitting in a cardigan with buttons left open, showing off her beautiful baby bump. Ranveer sits beside her, looking casual and relaxed in a crew neck t-shirt. The picture is a sweet and intimate moment between the couple.

In another shot, the actress pairs a stylish bralette with a cardigan and denim jeans, looking comfortable, happy, and healthy.

The next series of images sees Deepika layering a blazer on top of her bralette, thereby adding an element of classiness. The blazer is an excellent match for her look and ideal for fashion-oriented maternity photography.

Among these breathtaking pictures, the next one shows Deepika in a sheer maxi dress adorned with a thin-layered design that highlights her baby bum. She layered the maxi dress over a pair of briefs, making it a picture of sheer elegance and grace.

In the last picture, Deepika looks fantastic in a bodycon dress that showcases her curves in the best possible manner. This particular dress moment gives a glamorous and sophisticated feel to it, making it the best moment of the maternity photoshoot.

Throughout the session, Deepika’s bare makeup, free-flowing hair, and dazzling smile lend authentic beauty to each outfit. The photoshoot highlights not only her fashion sense but also portrays how happy and glamorous she is at this stage of life.

These pictures offer a peek at Deepika's stylish and diverse maternity outfits, showcasing the joyous journey of her pregnancy. The maternity shoot not only features fashionable attire but also captures the intense chemistry between the couple and their joyful anticipation for the arrival of their child.

