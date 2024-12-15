Sara Tendulkar declares blue as the color of the season with her stylish maxi dress, serving major style goals

Sara Tendulkar whose fashion game is on fleek has been giving us casual inspiration to keep our everyday look top-notch. Once again, she left us mesmerized with her not-so-overdone look in a blue outfit that exuded minimalist, and elegant vibes. All set to cheer for India, the diva’s blue outfit was just the right pick for the occasion. Let’s take a good look at her attire.

Sara Tendulkar took to her feed and painted it blue with her cool and comfy blue outfit. She was wearing a Royal Nalla maxi dress from the shelves of Runaway. The dress worth Rs 8,396 featured sleeveless details, and a halter neck was perfect for her cool and casual appearance. Moreover, cinched at the waist and flowy at the bottoms, her dress hugged her body from all right angles.

What about the hemline? The hemline of her dress reached right at her foot, which gave an elegant and effortless charm to her fit. Everything about Sara’s outfit was perfect, those sleeveless details, cinched waist, and flowy details made it look like this dress wouldn’t look so good on anybody else.

Her choice of accessories was aesthetically pleasing. With stud earrings, a delicate neckpiece, and layered bracelets enhancing her fit, her accessories exuded added understated charms. Not only this she also opted for cool black-tinted sunglasses that added the oomph factor to her fit.

The glow on her face was absolutely attractive. For the flawless finish touch, Sara first set a proper base and then topped it with perfectly blushed cheeks, long lashes, defined brows, and soft pink lipstick.

Her hair was kept open and styled in the middle partition, and her loose waves kept her look polished and relaxable. Depending on the weather Sara also tied them into a low ponytail for a more comfortable touch. Also just like Sara, you can throw your sunglasses on the head that not only give you a cool touch but will also keep your hair in place.

Just like Sara, if you’re too willing to wear something blue but can’t find the right fit, then this cool, and stylish is just the right pick for you. You can channel your inner fashionista and do your best with minimal stylish that will make your casual outing look extraordinary and worth taking note of.

