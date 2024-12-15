Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in black and white co-ord set and Chanel bag proves winter fashion is never boring when done right

Our forever young girl, Shraddha Kapoor is the timeless beauty that can slay everything, from a star-studded event to airport looks. Lately, what kept everyone talking was her chic, and comfy airport fashion perfect to travel with ease and a dash of style. Last night the actress was seen traveling wearing a stylish winter co-ord set that looked absolutely elegant, and stylish. Let’s dig deep into her attire.

All set to jet off in style, Shraddha Kapoor wore a black and white co-ord set. Her three-piece outfit featured an inner, track pants, and jacket. Her full-sleeve jacket cinched at the wrist, and loose-fitting kept her look effortlessly stylish. Prepared with thick white and black fabric, her jacket is what we need to deal with this chilly winter season. To keep her appearance cool, she left the jacket open and casually flaunted her inner.

Inside, the Stree 2 actress wore a white t-shirt, tucked in neatly under the bottoms. Her inner perfectly complemented her black and white co-ord set and pulled her whole look together.

Now, let’s switch our attention to her bottoms. Perfectly complementing her jacket, she wore track pants. High-on waist, and cinched at the bottom, her outfit gives us an urge to add this cool piece to our wardrobe now. This three-piece outfit has all the vibes we need to give a stylish start to our trip.

As for accessories, she didn’t do much, just put on some rings and carried a stylish Chanel bag. Prepared with textured fabric, a Chanel logo at the front, and hand straps, making it comfortable to carry in hands or can even be hung on the shoulder.

She enhanced her appearance with a minimally-aesthetic makeup game. With the perfect concealer and foundation base, she topped it with blushed cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, and nude lipstick giving an effortless charm to her airport look.

Perfect for a travel-friendly appearance, the actress styled her hair in the middle partition. Those loose waves added a touch of glam, and those classy black and white shoes were just the right addition to kick off the traveling in style.

Shraddha Kapoor's winter fashion airport look just served as the right inspiration on how to keep your traveling look minimal, and cozy. Just get the right casual and trendy co-ord set piece, style it with accessories, and that’s it you’re all set to roll.

