Hailey Bieber’s mauve Saint Laurent dress is serving major prom queen energy

Hailey Bieber started her career as a model and has not stopped serving fad moments since. Always stepping out in style and serving major outfit goals, it is no secret that fashion runs in her DNA. At a recent event, she enjoyed her own viral moment as she donned a beautiful gown from Saint Laurent.

The socialite wrapped herself up in a dark mauve-colored gown from the fashion label. Featuring ruched fabric, the fitted bodice gave bandage dress vibes. Hugging the model perfectly, the top half flaunted a criss-cross design with cut-out detailing along the tummy. Adding a perfect edge, the neck boasted a halter style.

The criss-cross style continued well into her upper thighs, after which the outfit transformed into a flowy dress. With a fit-and-flare design, the skirt also flaunted a lightly pleated pattern and trailed behind her. The gown was giving major prom queen energy and Hailey was definitely living up to it.

Ditching a neckpiece, Baldwin let the sweetheart neckline of the dress do all the talking. Posing like a pro, she showed off her shiny accessories. Adding a few studded rings to her look, she also painted her nails in the same shade as the outfit. The overall ensemble proved to be perfect for a posh gala night.

Leaving her untied, the Rhode founder let her styled locks take over. For her makeup, she chose a slightly contoured yet hydrated base. The radiating glow on her face is proof that the diva takes good care of her skin. She elevated her look with some cheek tint and kept it simple with mascara. For final touches, she applied a glossy pink lip shade.

Loyal to the brand, Hailey Bieber often elevates her daily style with pieces from Saint Laurent. She even wore a bridal dress from a fashion house when she renewed her vows with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Mrs Bieber was at the event to present an award to Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of the fashion house. ​​The outfit was a fitting choice and a tribute to the powerhouse behind the recent collections of the designer label.

What do you think of Hailey’s style for the grand affair?

