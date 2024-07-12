Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra spill perfect Jee Le Zara moment in style at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The D-day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is making ripples over the internet for all the right reasons. Bollywood stars—check, fashion extravaganza—check, Hollywood celebs like Kim Kardashian and John Cena in attendance—check. But what made it more iconic is that the could-have-been trio Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra are under one roof, making it a perfect Jee Le Zara moment.

There has never been a day when these Bollywood divas have disappointed us with their fashion quotient, and today has been no exception. While Alia and Katrina appeared wearing gorgeous sarees, Priyanka opted for a shimmery lehenga choli that turned heads at the event.

Global icon Priyanka came down to Mumbai with her hubby, Nick Jonas, who looked equally handsome for the event.

Alia Bhatt in a 160-year-old saree

Alia Bhatt is clearly winning hearts not only with her acting skills and personality but also with her love for fashion. She wore a beautiful 160-year-old woven Ashavali saree from Manish Malhotra’s archival collection. The pink saree is made of pure silk and features a broad zari border weaved with 99% pure silver and 6 grams of real gold (approximately). The pallu screamed ‘royalty’ in all its vigor. She paired it with an intricately designed champagne-hued tube blouse with a dipping neckline.

Alia accentuated the look with a broad choker neckpiece, matching danglers, and a maang teeka. She completed it with a stack of golden bangles and a ring. Alia opted for a sleek, tied bun, which added definition to her facial cuts.

Further, the actress went with a more sheen and glowy look with a skin-like foundation, pinkish eyeshadow, lots of blushes, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, highlighted areas, and her usual nude pink lip shade. She attended the event with Ranbir Kapoor by her side.

Katrina Kaif’s red ensemble

Katrina Kaif gave her attendance wearing a bright red Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree. There was nothing oomph about it, but Kat draping it with such grace made it different. The saree featured buti-work all over it, along with a zari embroidered hemline and an embellished pallu.

However, Katrina could have opted for a different blouse to go with it rather than the plain and simple full-sleeve one with a bit of backless detailing in the rear.

The diva completed the look with minimal makeup, including some blush, highlighter, soft eyes, mascara, and nude lip shade. She kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

However, Katrina’s weak attempt at making the outfit look better with the polki neckpiece and earrings looked quite out of place. But thank God for her husband. Vicky Kaushal dazzled in a white and golden designing sherwani set with a dupatta from Anamika Khanna’s menswear collection and complemented his wife in every possible way.

Priyanka Chopra in Tarun Tahiliani couture

Priyanka Chopra came down to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony, looking like an Indian version of Belle (Beauty and the Beast). She wore a gorgeous lehenga choli from Tarun Tahiliani’s upcoming couture collection (yet to be disclosed).

The yellowish-orange lehenga was intricately designed in floral patterns adorned with beads and crystals, giving it a shimmery vibe. PeeCe paired it with a matching choli embellished with little detailing on the hemline and a dupatta.

Priyanka completed the look with a dainty diamond and ruby-studded neckpiece, minimalistic earrings, and a stack of bracelets. She wore a more subtle look with coral blushes, defined brows, soft winged liner, a mauve pink lip shade, and highlighted cheekbones. She attended the event with Nick Jonas, who looked equally stunning in a pastel pink intricately embellished sherwani from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s collection.

It is a rare moment that has been created at the Ambani wedding that these three divas are under one roof. But let us know whose look you like the most.

