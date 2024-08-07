Throwback to the time when Shamita Shetty left Bigg Boss due to Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's wedding

Remember the time Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss 3? In today's throwback, let us remember the time she quit the controversial reality show, as her elder sister Shilpa was getting married to businessman Raj Kundra.

Shamita Shetty was inside the Bigg Boss house when she learned about Shilpa Shetty's engagement with Raj Kundra. A report by Indian Express states Shamita said, "I'm so happy to be out. The minute I got out, I grabbed the nearest person's phone and called my sister. We are extremely close, and I am so glad I am going to be able to attend her wedding."



The report further stated that the Mohabbatein actress was upset when she came to know that the wedding of the Dhadkan star was fixed. The third season of Bigg Boss was hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of that season.

During that time, there were rumors that the makers of Bigg Boss had agreed to let go of the Cash actress after showing her in a fix after hearing Shilpa's wedding announcement. It was on November 22, 2009, when the Dostana actress tied the knot with Raj. Bewafaa actress Shamita was on the reality show for just 42 days and quit because she wanted to be beside her sister during her special day. She was a famous face back then, and her quitting the show came as a shock. Another interesting fact here is that the Fareb star was never nominated in the entire season.

Talking about the other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 3 included Ismail Darbar, Sherlyn Chopra, Kamal Rashid Khan, Poonam Dhillon, Tannaz Irani, Aditi Gowitrikar, the late Raju Srivastav, and many more. Fans of the actress were very sad when she decided to leave the show.

Shamita then took part in Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She was the first female contestant to enter BB OTT season 1. It is interesting to note that the Zeher actress entered the reality show when her brother-in-law Raj was arrested. Her fans, at that time, were puzzled about her entry into the show.

