5 times Bollywood actresses gave us styling cues on how to accessorize a black dress for every occasion

A quintessential black dress is a staple in every girl’s wardrobe. Just like us, a black dress is most Bollywood diva’s go-to outfit as well. But it's the modern-day fashionistas, our Gen-Z Bollywood stars, who are redefining the way they are accessorising a black dress. From the ethereal charm of Khushi Kapoor to the confident allure of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, these young icons have mastered the art of how to accessorize a black dress to perfection.

Their ability to effortlessly blend classic with contemporary is inspiring a new wave of style. It's time to ditch the mundane and embrace the bold. Join us as we decode their fashion secrets and discover how to transform your LBD from ordinary to extraordinary in just a few easy ways.

1. Khushi Kapoor shows us how to accessorize a black dress for a formal event

Acing a pretty LBD, Khushi Kapoor is the Gen-Z go-to when it comes to minimal yet statement-making fashion. She looked absolutely stunning as she wore a midnight black dress for the screening of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. This chic and stylish black skater dress from Zara is priced at INR 5,990. The sleeveless dress features a bateau neck, with a cinched waist and a flared hem while showing off her long legs.

The Archies actress gave us subtle cues on how accessorising a black dress with striking jewellery elevates its style. Khushi opted for a pearl-adorned single-string Vivienne Westwood Golden Saturn Pearl Necklace. Priced at a whopping INR 21,223 (USD 253), this necklace featured gold-toned metal Saturn ring encrusted pink enamel detailing and Swarovski pearls. She further added a pair of golden statement earrings, rings, and a dainty diamond bracelet to complete her look. Khushi carried a Mini Lady Dior Bag with glittering gems and gold charms that come with a hefty price tag of INR 5,20,000 (USD 6,199).

Lastly, she chose a center-parted sleek ponytail, mocha brown lip shade and eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara on the lashes while finishing her look with black peep-toe kitten heels.

2. Suhana Khan shows you need basic accessories for black dress styling

There is no denying that King Khan’s darling daughter knows fashion like the back of her hand. She has time and again proved that her bravura is exceptional while being inclined towards minimal styling. Not so long ago, we spotted Suhana dressed in a black cut-out bodycon dress with a deep neckline. The chic black LBD featured a noodle strap on the shoulders with a waist cut-out that gave it an edgy touch.

When it came to accessorising the black dress, Suhana kept it simple with just a few dainty bracelets on her wrists and a simple golden chain around her neck. With minimal makeup and brown lip gloss, Ms. Khan left her brunette hair down and called it a day.

3. Janhvi Kapoor raises the glam bar with red accessories for a black dress

Janhvi Kapoor turned up the heat as she was recently spotted donning a stunning black lace embroidered gown that showed off her curvy silhouette. She attended the Filmfare Awards in this gorgeous mermaid gown with a peplum silhouette and off-shoulder style. The lace details all over the dress added glam quotient to the diva’s style.

But what caught our attention was the way Janhvi dropped subtle hints on how to accessorize a black dress for a party. Donning a stunning diamond and ruby choker from Karan Kothari, the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi star looked breathtaking. The contrasting yet perfectly glamorous way of styling her black gown with a bling element is surely a - saving one for the books. Ditching the earrings, Janhvi opted for a subtle matte makeup base with pink lips and matching eyeshadow. She topped her eyelashes with oodles of mascara and rounded up her look with utmost glamour and chicness.

4. Ananya Panday rocked LBD like a pro!

Setting some high party outfit goals, Ananya Panday decked out in a stunning leather little black dress. Keeping it chic, stylish, and everything edgy, the Gehraiyaan heroine showed us how to accessorize a little black dress with minimal effort. Just when we thought we have seen it all, her fashion game went up a notch in this leather dress from the brand Cult Naked. Priced at INR 18,000, this striking ensemble clung to her curves like a second skin. The strapless dress exuded drama with minimal yet appealing silver embellishments that were sparkling like stars in the night sky.

However, Ananya wowed us by styling the look with a pair of black sheer stockings. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorized the black dress with chic pumps and elegant silver studs that added oomph to her look. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, Ananya’s makeup game was on-point featuring smoky eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy nude lips completed this oh-so-stylish look.

5. Disha Patani’s LBD is every bit stylish and cute

Disha Patani made our hearts skip a beat with her cutesy black dress from the shelves of a label named Marianna Senchina. This mini dress features a pair of cute red hearts made with blingy crystals that instantly accentuated the minimal style of the dress. The strapless mini velvet dress is cinched at the waist and flares up for a pompous volume for a fun and dramatic effect. It is priced at INR 1,11,055 (USD 1,323).

Want to know how to accessorize a little black dress like Disha? Well, fret not. She opted for stunning drop diamond earrings from a brand named Diosa Paris. These little blingy earrings completed her rather subtle black dress and elevated the style effortlessly. For glam, Disha opted for dewy minimal makeup with oodles of highlighter and contour to accentuate her features, nude lip gloss, and blushed cheeks. She tied her hair half up, letting her bangs add structure to her face.

Ditch the boring basics and learn the art of accessorising a black dress the way these young divas are redefining the LBD style. From bold statement necklaces to edgy bags and stockings, these B-town beauties gave us styling tips on how to slay your next night out with these fresh and fun accessory ideas. Which of these did you like the most? Comment down below and let us know.

