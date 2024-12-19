Shilpa Shetty’s white turtleneck dress and trench coat ensemble is a must-have addition to your Holiday mood board

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Shilpa Shetty is the diva who never disappoints. This holiday season, she is giving us some good lessons on how to mingle comfort and style. And, oh yes, we are so here for it! If you have not pinned her latest outfit on your Holiday mood board 2024, you really have missed out on some major winter glam.

Shilpa looked charming in this winter classic: a white turtleneck dress. The beauty combined it with a stunning long beige trench coat featuring full sleeves, a structured collar, and functional pockets for that perfect amalgamation of style and utility. The best part? A perfect belt that cinches at her waist and accentuates a frame while adding a tailored, finished look to her Christmas outfit.

Stepping away from the neutral palette Shilpa wore brown leather boots, which gave an understated yet stark contrast to the outfit. The boots added a rustic touch, making the overall look perfect for a winter outing.

Shilpa kept her makeup natural but polished. Her eyeliner and fluttery lashes made her eyes look amazing, while soft brown eyeshadow added some depth to them. Blushed cheeks finished off her flawless skin, along with warm brown lipstick to bring the whole look together with a touch of winter warmth.

Advertisement

The diva had her hair styled in soft waves, which fell gracefully over her shoulders, lending that soft feminine touch to the otherwise well-structured look. The loose waves were a perfect choice to balance the sharpness of the trench coat, creating an effortlessly elegant vibe.

For a warm, cozy family meal or an extravagant brunch with friends, Shilpa Shetty's combination of a sophisticated trench coat and boots is a perfect pick. Heading out for last-minute holiday shopping? Well, this outfit is an easy, comfortable solution for looking effortlessly stylish. The trench and boots are the best practical winter outings for maintaining warmth and fashion.

Trench coat outfits always have that muted tone and structural design that makes them ideal for an office semi-formal holiday function. Complete the look with tailored trousers and minimal accessories, allowing it to be office-appropriate and yet festive.

Whether it be a casual coffee shop date or a boardroom meeting, this outfit proves that elegance never goes out of season. So, now you know what to do—up your game as you march onto winter outings stylishly!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty stays true to her bold fashion reputation as she dons white laser-cut saree worth Rs 39,900