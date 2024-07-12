Shloka Mehta shines in AJSK custom-made lehenga, exudes best of regalness at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Well, the Baaratis are here for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding from across the world, looking all glammed up, and we aren’t complaining. D-Day is here, and the groom’s side made their presence felt, all decked up in custom-made outfits from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s couture.

While Isha Ambani stayed with her neutral palette of colors, Nita Ambani chose to shine in an elegant saree based on pastels and peachy hues. However, it’s the badi bahu of the Ambani clan, Shloka Mehta, who caught our eyes wearing a fuchsia pink-toned lehenga.

In the past few days, Shloka has been serving looks that have been ruling the fashion world and the internet. However, her recent look is also creating quite a buzz. So, let’s take a look at her ensemble and styling.

Shloka Mehta looks stunning in an AJSK couture

Shloka Mehta Ambani dutifully maintains her responsibilities as the badi bahu of the family as Anant Ambani sets off to marry the love of his life, Radhika Merchant. But, Shloka never missed a chance to turn heads towards her when she entered the premises looking stunning.

She attended her devar’s Baarati procession wearing a gorgeous fuchsia-pink lehenga-choli embellished with silver and green crystals, all over it in floral patterns. Shloka paired the lehenga with an equally heavily crystal-adorned blouse with an olive dupatta intricately designed in different patterns.

Shloka’s extravagant jewelry and simple makeup

Shloka Mehta wore an exquisite diamond and emerald-studded necklace and earrings that matched perfectly with the green crystal detailing on her outfit. She completed the look with a maang-teeka from the same range, along with a few bangles and a ring. But what caught our eyes was the double-layered emerald kamarbandh. This whole piece of jewelry added the color needed to complement her ensemble.

Shloka opted for subtle and minimal makeup, with smokey-shimmery eyes and a kohled waterline, dewy foundation, lots of blush, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude pink lip shade to balance out the vibrancy of her outfit. However, she went with her classic back-brushed hairdo with a textured ponytail.

While the main event has not started yet, what is a wedding without dancing for the Baaratis? Bollywood celebrity guests, along with Hollywood celebs, attended the ceremony, and everyone posed for photos. However, Shloka Mehta Ambani surely attracted most of the gazes. Let us know what you think about Shloka’s Baarati outfit.

