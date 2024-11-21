Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor shares reason behind not doing back-to-back films; says I am not in a...'

Shraddha is one of the most admired actresses in Bollywood with a massive following on social media. Her candid and humble nature also resonates with fans who never fall short of praising her. However, the actress is selective about her films compared to her contemporaries who announce back-to-back films. Recently, she responded to the decision by saying she doesn't want to hurry and follow her heart.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 as she graced the big screen after over a year. Again, she hasn't announced any projects, and fans aren't sure how long they will have to wait to watch her next film. In a candid interview with Elle, the actress was asked about the same and shared her perspective on her approach.

Kapoor explained she has always preferred to make her decisions without any pressure and feels no hurry to take on and announce new projects. Explaining the same, she said, "I do what I want to do. I'm not in a rush to sign films back-to-back… following my heart is what keeps me grounded."

In the same conversation, the 37-year-old reflected on the initial days of her career, where she learned some significant lessons from failure. Moreover, she often felt demotivated after rejections and replacements but pulled herself back and went ahead.

She recounted, "Failure is indeed a very powerful teacher and a very important stepping stone towards success. I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalized for a few films and then replaced. At that time, it was very demotivating."

Previously, Money Control quoted her saying that she wants to film for the right reasons and play new characters she hasn't played before, reflecting her vision to grow as an actor.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and more. The film grossed Rs 837 crore at the worldwide box office in its entire run. She was next speculated to be a part of Dhoom 4, but the actress denied the rumors.

