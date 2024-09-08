Sonam Kapoor makes royal entry at Ambanis’ Ganpati celebration in red crushed silk lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Last night, 7th September, the Ambani family hosted their grand Ganpati celebrations, bringing together the biggest names of Bollywood under one roof. As always, wherever Sonam Kapoor goes, she brings her unique sense of style with her. The Ganpati celebrations were no exception. Sonam arrived in a gorgeous, stunning red lehenga set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sonam’s outfit featured an ankle-length pleated skirt crafted from the finest crushed silk. This skirt wasn’t just a skirt; it was a statement, with every pleat screaming elegance. Paired with the skirt was a short red full-sleeve choli, and what made the choli stand out was its crisscross back, which added just the right amount of drama. And let’s not forget the golden latkans. Those little dangling delights added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

But wait, there’s more! Sonam completed her look with a matching crushed red dupatta casually draped over her shoulders as if to say, “Yes! I’m effortlessly fabulous.” The whole look was a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern flair, something only Sonam could pull off with such ease.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that turned heads—her choice of jewelry and makeup took her to another level of glam. Sonam’s jewelry was perfect in every sense, as it embodied classic elegance. She looked gorgeous in golden dangler earrings accompanied by layered chains that enhanced her regal look. Her hands were graced with Kundan hath phool, and she made them more beautiful with anklets. With a golden box purse in her hand, the actress was both classic and modern when it came to accessories.

As for her makeup, the actress went for a flawless and glowing look. She chose a nude glossy lip that balanced the boldness of the outfit while her cheeks were flushed with a hint of highlighter, giving that perfect dewy finish. Her eyes looked soft with a smokey effect, mascara-laden lashes, and kohl-rimmed eyes. And let’s not miss the detail on her hands and feet—Sonam added a traditional touch with red alta, a beautiful nod to the culture.

To top it all off, the Khoobsurat actress styled her hair in a crimped braid, giving her look a playful twist. The braid added texture, perfectly framing her face.

At the Ganpati celebrations, Sonam Kapoor’s outfit was more than just a fashion moment; it served as a lesson on combining traditional and modern fashion. From her regal accessories to her makeup, this was another instance where Sonam demonstrated that she is the original fashionista of Bollywood.

