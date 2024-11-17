Sonam Kapoor sets major fashion waves with her white shirt dress and DIOR accessories for airport look & undoubtedly, it deserves 10/10

The fashionista Sonam Kapoor, whose style is worth taking note of, has always set herself apart. Just like all the times, the actress took her airport style to a whole new level. She was recently snapped stepping out from her car, and all set to board for her flight in an effortless shirt dress and black coat. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

The gorgeous actress Sonam Kapoor's recent appearance in a white shirt dress, and black coat from the collection of The Row was an airport-style we would have never thought of. Her white poplin shirt dress features full sleeves and subtle slit details showcasing the right amount of her legs. The hemline of the dress reaches slightly above the ankle, making it perfect for a stylish, and comfortable look. Also for the work mode look, she buttoned up her dress to the collar.

She layered her white shirt dress with a black coat that gave a long blazer-like feel. Her choice of long coat is perfect to keep up with the chilly atmosphere and feel effortlessly stylish. To showcase the beauty of her white dress she decided to keep the button of her coat boat, and it fell just a bit below the shirt dress, acting as the perfect you can opt for a winter office look.

Advertisement

Apart from her outfit, we are totally impressed with her choice of accessories. She chose to opt for white stud earrings adding a bit of glam and maintaining the minimalist vibe of her look. Also, she elevated her look with both DIOR's bag and sunglasses. Her sunglasses featured lining details on the side, and the bag had floral print details, and the name Christian Dior was highlighted at the front. With the holder and shoulder straps, the bag is easy to carry in hand and to hang on the shoulder.

For hair, the Bollywood diva decided to tie her hair for relaxed, and laid-back vibes. She just tied her hair back into a low ponytail with a middle partition, and we can say there can’t be another style that can complement the look of her outfit so well.

When we look at her makeup, it perfectly enhances the shine of her skin. She opted for a subtle blush to highlight her facial features. Whereas, for lipstick, she chose a nude brown shade that added a touch of elegance to her overall airport look.

Advertisement

At last, her DIOR loafers topped off a glamorous addition. Sonam gave a final touch to her look with black loafers that had tassel detailing at the front. Her choice of footwear is for perfect easy-to-go movement.

From her tied hair to the comfortable loafers, Sonam’s airport look had all sorts of relaxed vibe, and she definitely nailed it with perfection.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor's stylish bachelorette trip in pink bikini and 3-piece boho outfit has us screaming ‘HOT DAMN’