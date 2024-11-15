Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion fiesta is in full swing with Christopher Esber’s olive cut-out gown worth Rs 1,08,092

We are literally all struggling to keep up with Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion obsession. She's back, this time shining bright in an olive cut-out gown after making waves in her stunning serpentine gown. And no, we're not exaggerating. The Bollywood star seems like a complete fireball. Let's look closer into her outfit.

She is seen sporting a showstopper olive gown from the racks of designer Christopher Esber—her pick is as chic as it is bold. The gown features a figure-flattering maxi silhouette that cascades elegantly to the floor, giving off some serious slay vibes.

And this is not all, folks! The dress is designed with a neat simple round neck, keeping things sleek and sophisticated, but where things start seriously interesting is the asymmetric sleeve detailing. This gives an edge to it in an unlikely way, as it easily merges structure with softness.

Moving on, let us discuss the main highlight of the outfit—the signature Christopher Esber cut-out detailing. These are strategically placed to enhance the amazing frame of Tamannaah. The gown, along with the knot detailing at the waist, is extremely flattering to her figure but leaves enough to the imagination. Her outfit comes with a staggering price of Rs 1,08,092.

Then, of course, there are accessories. Well, Stree 2 actress knows very well how to put up an outfit without overpowering it. She chose subtle gold add-ons—the sleek bracelet, finger rings, and dangler rings with just the right amount of glint—to complement the understated elegance of her gown. She looked effortlessly chic and polished.

Her makeup? Absolutely glam. With shimmering lids that caught the light just right, contoured cheeks that defined her features flawlessly, and glossy lips that added a touch of glamor, she stood set to steal the show. Mascara-laden lashes placed a dramatic effect on the eyes, while just a flush brought a warm, natural blush to the cheeks.

And as for her hair? It remained loose in soft waves, creating an easy yet glamorous feel that harmonized beautifully with the entire ensemble. This simple hairstyling approach finished off the look of the modern goddess she was trying to channel.

Tamannah Bhatia, as expected, has gone a notch higher in the Christopher Esber gown. With impeccable accessories, makeup that’s as glamorous as it is wearable, and a hairdo that’s pure perfection, she’s shown us how to turn a simple gown into an unforgettable statement. And we’re here for it!

