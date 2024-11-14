Tamannaah Bhatia's tie-up corset paired with black pants screams bold and beautiful all at once

Have you ever stared at your wardrobe and wondered if there is a dressing style that is casual yet stunning? Let Tamannaah Bhatia show you the way. While out and about in the city, the actress was seen wearing a denim corset and pants—and wow, oh wow! That was quite an interesting ensemble. Come, let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Let’s start with the denim corset. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill denim piece. The corset features a scooped v-neckline that's a little flirty, and the halter neck strap is cool and stylish—ideal for days when you want to be chic and relaxed. The zip-up front keeps things fresh, giving you that high-fashion feeling, whereas the structured seam bodice guarantees a flattering fit, hugging every curve in the best way possible.

But there’s more! At the back of the corset is a lattice tie-up fastening, a playful and intricate detail that emphasizes Tamannaah's ability to make ordinary pieces in a casual collection look anything but basic.

To balance the boldness of the denim, Tamannaah pairs it with black pants. This brings the look from casual to polished. The waistband of the pants, crafted from denim fabric, introduces a lovely contrast to the corset while keeping the look fresh. It’s such a visual treat—pairing a denim top with sleek black denim pants for when you want to look alluring yet still totally chill.

Advertisement

However, no outfit is complete without the right combination of accessories, and Tamannaah bhatia nailed it. Black heels added an air of elegance while being practical enough for a city stroll. A sleek gold choker brought in shine and sophistication, pairing well with her golden wristwatch—a classic piece that added just the perfect amount of luxe. This look is perfect for a night out but also works for everyday style.

Her makeup? Nothing short of perfection. Glossy lips combined with the rosy glow of flushed cheeks created a fresh, youthful look. A touch of light kajal on the eyes gave them a pop without much effort. And to top everything off, her softly tousled waves gave her radiance an effortless elegance.

ALSO READ: Move over sequins, Tamannaah Bhatia’s corset-inspired denim dress worth Rs 31,952 is the new party staple