Triptii Dimri balances warmth and style perfectly in a maroon overcoat, beige shawl, and brown ankle boots

Triptii Dimri is enjoying some well-deserved vacation time, and it’s the perfect getaway we all crave. She looks both cozy and chic, providing us with the ultimate winter style inspiration in her overcoat and black pants. Her outfit in a recent Insta update quickly became a favorite of ours—effortlessly cool, modern, and trendy. Want to know more? Let’s dive deeper into her look.

Triptii Dimri is having the best time on her winter trip, serving us major looks while looking cute and cozy. Recently, what grabbed our attention was her overcoat ensemble. She wore a textured black top with collar details, giving an edge to her casual wear. She further layered it perfectly with the overcoat.

The maroon overcoat was the cool and casual piece you need to elevate your winter fashion. With full-sleeve detailing to protect her arms from the cold, and a length that reached between her knees and ankles, it was perfect for keeping her warm. The black and maroon combination was ideal for giving her appearance a sophisticated appeal.

Focusing on her bottoms, she decided to style her black and maroon top combo with black pants. Featuring a fitted silhouette and high-waist design, her choice of bottoms added an elegant vibe to her outfit. Her jeans perfectly coordinated with the rest of her look, making it a Pinterest-worthy vacation ensemble.

Diving more into the details, the actress wrapped her neck in a beige shawl, cozily completing her look and preparing to explore her surroundings.

Keeping accessories minimal, the Bad Newz actress opted for piercing earrings and carried a black bag. To ensure her look was both travel-friendly and stylish, she wore the bag crossbody. The bag was spacious enough to store her belongings.

When we look at her face, she looked adorable with a subtle blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick. She kept her makeup minimal, flaunting her natural glow. Her skin had an undeniable charm, making it hard to look away from her.

With a half-tied hairstyle, she brought the whole look together with brown ankle boots, black gloves, and ear cuffs—perfect for winter vibes.

Triptii Dimri casually showed us the ultimate way to own the winter aesthetic. Even though she was bundled up in winter essentials, she managed to make our hearts skip a beat. She looked absolutely adorable.

