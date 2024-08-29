Triptii Dimri had all eyes on her this evening as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai. However, it was just an incredible smile along with her incomparable style that sealed the deal. The actress was wearing a super elegant cropped blazer with matching formal pants, and the result was all things fierce and fabulous. It’s safe to say that Triptii Dimri’s display of fashion finesse had our hearts going ‘Tauba Tauba’.

So, without any further ado, why don’t we just zoom in and have a detailed glance at the classy all-gray ensemble worn by Triptii Dimri for a scoop of pure fashion-forward Triptii Dimri style motivation?

Keeping her look super formal, Triptii wisely went with an all-gray outfit. After all, this neutral hue is one of the most versatile options out there, and they are totally made for every kind of look. This color also looked amazing with the Bad Newz actress’ cream complexion. Her statement-worthy Triptii Dimri formal style look featured a gray co-ord set that helped the diva flaunt her well-toned frame, accentuating her enviable curves.

The Animal actress’ outfit featured a half-sleeved gray buttoned-up blazer with a rather form-fitting silhouette. The classy top also had a fiery V-shaped neckline that helped add a sultry twist to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble. The modernized style of the cropped blazer, with a pocket in the front, was just great in itself. It also had a crisp collar and fierce lapels. The Bulbbul actress paired it with formal pants with a high-waisted style along with a comfortably wide-legged silhouette that slayed.

Further, Triptii completed her stylish gray outfit with simply chic beige fierce pumps that gave the ensemble a rather fierce twist. These pointed-toed sandals not only added to her look but also gave a harmonious appeal and Gen-Z-approved aesthetic to the diva’s super chic outfit. However, you can even choose to give your look a major twist by replacing these with comfortable sneakers for a more sporty and modern date night-ready look. We are undoubtedly a big fan of Triptii Dimri formal wear.

Moreover, Dimri also added minimalistic accessories to add some bling factor to her ensemble. The list included bold silver hoop earrings with a matching silver necklace. She also added a classy ring on her fingers to add some more charm. They took her look to the next level without actually stealing focus from the same. After all, an outfit as charming and fabulous as this one definitely deserves the spotlight.

Coming to her hairstyle choice for this look, Triptii wore her luscious locks down, allowing them to flow gracefully down her back and shoulders. Her dark tresses were styled into a naturally wavy look. This easy-to-manage hairstyle with a side-combed parting perfectly matched her fierce gray-hued ensemble.

Last but not least let’s talk about the actress’ makeup look, which was also on fleek. To accentuate her natural beauty and inner glow; she opted for a soft makeup look with a radiant base. Additionally, she defined her eyes with some eyeshadow and mascara. Triptii also added a pop of color with a light touch of pink blush and a little bit of matte pink lipstick.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s classy gray pantsuit look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

