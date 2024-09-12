Triptii Dimri’s white lehenga look with modern twists is perfect for Gen-Z fashionistas

Triptii Dimri loves to leave onlookers stunned by making some of the most exceptional twists with her fashion choices. This was clearly visible in the white lehenga look that she served last evening. She looked classy as she stepped out to promote her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video. We are sincerely obsessed with the modern twist she added to her ethnic and elegant Triptii Dimri new look with a classic belt.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a proper look at the fashionable Triptii Dimri lehenga look for some tips on how to rock an ethnic look from the Bulbbul actress herself? After all, we are in love with the Triptii Dimri style.

Triptii Dimri is a true blue fashion queen who consistently delivers on her fashion abilities. She proved that with her latest white-hued ethnic look that was all things awesome and alluring. The classy look featured a gasp-worthy lehenga that merged modern allure with ethnic elegance. The look featured a crop top-like blouse with a half-sleeved style and fitted silhouette that helped her flaunt her fiery curves. It also had a lined design, which added to the overall texture of the Triptii Dimri dress.

The top also had a deep V-shaped neckline that added a rather sultry twist to the sophisticated and mesmerizing ensemble. The crop top also helped the Laila Majnu actress flaunt her oh-so-toned frame, elevating the look to the next level. This was paired with a matching floor-length skirt, which was embellished with floral print and a colorful decorated border, and we loved that.

Advertisement

The long skirt also had well-formed pleats that absolutely slayed. It was amazing how the pristine white hue made her complexion glow. The Animal actress also completed her look with a matching sheer white dupatta with a matching colorful border with floral embroidery work. It was tied around her neck like a modern scarf. In an unexpected turn of events, she also wore a contrasting tan leather belt with her lehenga, and we’re inspired. She also added matching tan pumps to round out her look.

Furthermore, Triptii took the maximalist route with her accessories to add some modern sass to her look. This list included unique oxidized silver dangling earrings with a pretty ring on her finger. She also added layered bracelets as bangles to give yet another modern twist to her ethnic ensemble. These sassy choices perfectly elevated her fabulous look, and we loved that.

Moreover, Dimri chose to tie her luscious locks up, styled into a beautifully braided plait hairstyle. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle with a side parting complemented the diva’s naturally wavy look. It also added to the overall boho chic aesthetic of the diva’s ensemble. Her hairstylist also left out flicks on both sides of her face, framing it.

Advertisement

She also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a subtle and fresh-faced look. The actress opted for a radiant base, a delicate dab of blush with just a hint of shimmering highlighter, and a touch of matte pink lipstick for her plump lips. This subtle look enhanced her natural glow. However, her inner glow and her incomparable smile were the highlights of the look.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s elegant lehenga look? Are you feeling inspired by Triptii Dimri fashion? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins in Schiaparelli gold knit dress, priced at Rs 4,73,504 creates her own golden hour moment