Triptii Dimri is a super versatile fashion queen who can effortlessly slay, both in ethnic wear and western wear ensembles. Her recent multicolored saree look with a uniquely detailed print and beautifully intricate embroidery was proof enough of the statement. Even her fiery blouse rocked. It’s quite safe to say that we are head-over-heels in love with her ethnic allure.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the incomparably gorgeous saree look for a majorly sizzling dose of Triptii Dimri-approved ethnic fashion inspiration?

Triptii Dimri has always been a flawless fashionista, and her latest multicolored saree look was proof of her fashion fabulousness. The outfit featured a classy and well-tied saree, with various unique hues, playing precisely in harmony with each other, creating fashion finesse. Even the intricate embroidery work and delicate nature-inspired prints on the swoon-worthy Triptii Dimri saree look were just all things amazing and alluring.

The pretty piece’s choice of fabric for the saree goes beyond being a mere garment; it’s a canvas that paints her in a hue of royalty. The rich, luxurious saree draped around her elegantly, accentuating her every move, and creating an aura of awesomeness. The hues and unique print also went well against her complexion. However, it was her red blouse, decorated with gold embroidery work, that stood out.

Advertisement

With a fiery cut-out keyhole design and a fitted silhouette, the blouse helped her flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves and toned frame. The half-sleeved blouse also had delicate droplets attached to its edges, adding to the look. Even the choker-like neckline with a high back made the ensemble look supremely sophisticated. However, her smile was the highlight of the look.

She also completed her look with gold sandals, which perfectly matched her saree and accessories. The elegant heels also gave a rather well-harmonized appeal to her outfit. Through this ensemble, the Triptii Dimri style not only mesmerized but also sets a standard for how amazing traditional attire can be.

The Laila Majnu actress’ attention to detail extends to her accessories, which play an essential role in elevating the look. The gold crystal droplet statement earrings, elegant cocktail ring, and matching bangles are not just embellishments but strategic accents that add a touch of glam without overshadowing the elegance of the saree itself. She gave us a masterclass on the importance of accessories.

Advertisement

The decision to keep makeup and jewelry minimal was a stroke of genius which allowed the saree and blouse to take centre stage. The talented diva’s subtle makeup look with a radiant base, was totally on fleek. She defined her eyes with well-shaped eyebrows, light eyeshadow, and volumized eyelashes. She also added a pop of color with blushed cheeks and the perfect matte pink lipstick, which enhanced her natural beauty and inner glow.

She also tied her dark locks up and styled them into a well-formed and high bun with a back-combed base and a slight puff. Even the curled-up tresses on both sides framed her face to sheer perfection. The elegant hairstyle also made sure her gorgeous face was visible. We’re legit in love with all of her choices for the Triptii Dimri style dresses.

So, what did you think of Tripti Dimri’s saree? Would you like to wear something like this for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s black YSL slip dress, worth Rs 5,24,690, is perfect blend of sharp, sleek, and stunning