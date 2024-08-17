Triptii Dimri to Alia Bhatt: 7 celebrity-inspired gowns that you must consider for wedding after-party

Wedding receptions or pafter-parties are all about glamour and glitz, and what better way to make a grand entrance than in a stunning gown? While choosing the perfect outfit for your special day can be overwhelming, drawing inspiration from your favorite celebrities can make the process much more fun. From the ethereal charm of Alia Bhatt to the dazzling allure of Triptii Dimri, Bollywood has gifted us with a plethora of fashion inspirations.

Whether you prefer a minimalist chic look or a bold, statement-making ensemble, there's a celebrity-inspired gown waiting to become your dream reception attire. As you prepare to shine at your wedding reception, draw inspiration from these stunning divas and ensure you turn heads for all the right reasons. Let’s check out 7 amazing celebrity-inspired gowns perfect for wedding party.

Celebrity-inspired gowns for the after-party

1. Alia Bhatt’s gown is no less than peachy dreams

Giving us a dreamy vision in a peach-hued galore, Alia Bhatt wore a stunning gown for the IIFA Awards. Channeling her inner Disney princess vibe, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii diva opted for a dusty peach gown from Georges Chakra label and looked breathtaking. The gown featured a corset bodice with an off-shoulder silhouette and a stunning tie-up back detail. The flowy gown had cape sleeves that cascaded along the length of the breezy gown.

Advertisement

While we are in love with the gown, we are obsessing over Alia’s stunning makeup, too. Acing at the highlighter game, Bhatt’s dewy makeup and subtle peachy tones on her cheeks and lips accentuated her look further. Styling her look, she ditched accessories and kept her tresses in a messy braid with loose waves crunched up to frame her face.

2. Deepika Padukone's pretty floral dress is mesmerizing

Blooming like a fresh bouquet herself, Deepika Padukone radiated in a floral dress for Pathaan's success celebration. The custom-made Gauri and Nainika midi dress featured a fit-and-flare silhouette. Showcasing bold flowers all over, the scoop neck on the front and back gave it a minimalistic appeal. The pleated details added flare to the gown, giving it an oomph factor. The flared dress is priced at INR 74,000.

Styling it minimally, the mommy-to-be wore a skimpy stilettoes pump that added charm to her look. With a sleek hairstyle, Deepika opted for a minimal makeup base and pink lips to seal her look.

Advertisement

3. Mrunal Thakur in a pink 3D floral gown was a treat to sore eyes

Mrunal Thakur looked like a total dream in her stylish one-shoulder gown by the famous designer Saiid Kobeisy. The outfit was embellished with floral details in hues of dark pink, white, and grey on a blush pink base, with layers and layers of ruffles, which were dramatic and dreamy.

To keep the focus on the dress, the Sita Raman actress only wore some pretty earrings with a design of wings. Amping up her look further, this stylish diva paired her look with a pink bow-shaped clutch from the collection of Judith Leiber and heels from Christian Louboutin. Wearing her hair in a sleek bun, Mrunal opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheekbones, and glossy lips. She looked like she just stepped out of a storybook - it was magical!

4. Triptii Dimri turns up the mercury levels in a golden backless gown

Advertisement

Tutting her best sartorial foot forward in a gorgeous shimmery ensemble, Tripti rocked a backless gown in a classy way. Her glamorous gown was from the shelves of ace designer Nikhil Thamp. This halter neck body-hugging gown came with a deep V-neckline and backless detail for a bold twist. It not only showed off the diva’s scintillating back but also featured a daring slit on the side that added more oomph to her overall look.

The Bad Newz actress picked dangler earrings for accessories to complete the look. As for her glam, Triptii opted for contoured cheeks, heavy brown smokey eyes, and a nude glossy lips shade. To get the party started in a chic way, she styled her hair in a bun and left a few tendrils falling down on her beautiful face.

5. Rashmika Mandanna slays in a black shimmer gown

Time and again, Rashima Mandanna proves that she and black outfits are a match made in heaven. Donning a stunning shimmery gown from the label Mishru, the Animal actress looked mesmerizing. The form-fitting ‘Zaley’ gown featured sea coral layers made of tulle with embellishment and embroidery. With a plunging square neckline with narrow strap sleeves, it has subtle scalloped edges for an added charm. The gown comes with a heavy price tag of INR 2,25,000.

Advertisement

Rashmika opted for a minimal nude aesthetic for her makeup; however, her eyes just made our hearts skip a beat. Mandanna went with well-defined eyebrows, smokey eyes, and brown lipstick. She paired the gown with minimal accessories, opting only for statement earrings, and styled her hair in waves, leaning towards the crimped style.

6. Ananya Panday brings velvet back with a bang!

Actress Ananya Panday took the internet by storm as she shared pictures from the promotional events for her film Dream Girl 2. The Gehraiyaan actress decked up in an Alex Perry side-cut gown as she posed for the camera. Priced at INR 63,180, the outfit is made from electric blue plush velvet sheen and features a one-shoulder design.

The diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, highlighter, ample mascara, glossy lips, and sleek eyeliner with a sharp contour to complement the look. She also paired this edgy gown with a dainty diamond bracelet, a necklace, and earrings. To finish the look, the actress topped it off with a neatly tied-up hairdo.

7. Disha Patani oozed Bridgerton lady vibes in a floral corset gown

For a jewelry launch event not so long ago, Disha Patani opted for a stunning yellow corset dress and stole millions of hearts. The dress featured a strapless bodice with a structured fit lined with vertical stripes. The ruffled skirt extended into a floor-grazing hem that added flare to her look. Intricate flower embroidery in shades of lavender and green was seen all over the sunny-laced ensemble. An equally gorgeous golden embellished bralette peeked from underneath the corset and doubled the princess quotient.

Advertisement

Disha made sure her outfit took center stage. She ditched heavy-duty beauty strokes and went minimal on glam. She also skipped accessories and let her tresses down in curly glory.

From Triptii Dimri's understated elegance to Alia Bhatt's bold and glamorous style, these celebrity-inspired gowns for wedding receptions are quite a pick. Which of these gowns made your hearts flutter? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora serves ethnic elegance in Jayanti Reddy’s pre-draped red saree that is perfect for modern brides