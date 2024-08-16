Then vs Now: Mrunal Thakur’s fashion evolution from minimal to magnificent is sure to surprise you

Mrunal Thakur's journey through the fashion world has been astonishing. She started out as an up-and-coming actress and has risen to a level where she is now highly sought after. Not only has her fashion sense evolved, but her ability to carry herself with poise and confidence has also improved immensely. Let's explore Mrunal Thakur's remarkable fashion evolution.

The early days: Fresh and youthful

The beginning of Mrunal Thakur's journey as an actress was characterized by a youthful and fresh aesthetic. In those early days, she sported flowing locks with an elegant look, while dressing in vibrant, colorful clothes full of energy. Her wardrobe mostly consisted of simpler, more laid-back pieces, including polka dot dresses, bright hues, summer styles, and feminine silhouettes. This style was ideal for her growing career and reflected her lively demeanor.

The glamorous shift: Bold and elegant

As her career progressed, Mrunal Thakur's fashion sense underwent significant changes. She transitioned from simple styles to bolder and more glamorous clothing. During this period, she began exploring high-end fashion items such as exquisite dresses and elegant sarees. Consequently, her wardrobe became more intricate and captivating, attracting attention at movie premieres and red carpet events. Her new style featured intricate decorations and luxurious fabrics, including velvety materials and heavier textiles, thus displaying remarkable growth in her style development over time.

The current era: refined and trendsetting

Currently regarded as one of Bollywood's leading ladies, Mrunal Thakur's sense of style bears witness to her sophisticated taste and ability to create trends. Her current wardrobe combines classic elegance with modern trends. The actress now effortlessly wears fit-and-flare dresses, denim-on-denim looks, and pantsuits, all of which are current fashion staples. Mrunal has become a strong proponent of stylish pantsuits in particular. She can be seen opting for bolder colors and prints, emphasizing her fashion-forward approach.

The elevated accessory game

Her accessories and makeup have played a significant role in this transformation. In her earlier days, the actress favored minimal jewelry, sticking to simple and delicate pieces. As her fashion choices evolved, so did her accessories. She began opting for statement pieces like large dangly earrings and shoulder dusters. These bold accessories helped her stand out even more.

The actress' makeup has also undergone a significant change. She previously preferred subtle, nude tones that gave her a natural look. Now, she enjoys experimenting with bolder makeup. Her current choices include vibrant lip colors and dramatic eye makeup, further enhancing her appearance.

Another noticeable change is her hairstyle. Mrunal’s long hair, once her signature look, has been replaced by short hair. The new hairstyle suits her perfectly and adds a modern edge to her look.

Mrunal Thakur's fashion journey is quite fascinating, showcasing her evolution from a charming young girl to a sophisticated and stylish woman. She started off as a carefree individual sporting trendy looks, but has now embraced a glamorous phase. As she continues to shine on screens and red carpets, her changing style serves as a wonderful source of inspiration and admiration for many.

