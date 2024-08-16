Malaika Arora has traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to attend the much-anticipated 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She has consistently been taking to Instagram to share her experiences from the star-studded trip. Her pictures not only offer fans a glimpse into her time in the city but also the incredible ensembles she chose to wear for the occasion—it’s quite safe to say that she rocked every. time.

Malaika Arora went from serving street wear sassiness to ethnic elegance for the event in a beyond-vibrant red pre-stitched saree that looked all things amazing and alluring. So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at her exquisite ethnic look for some major fashion-forward inspiration? Let’s dive in.

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Malaika Arora always remains at the top of every list. She knows just how to nail her ensemble and her latest vibrant red ensemble was proof of the same. She opted for a pre-stitched lehenga saree that was beautifully wrapped around her slender and well-toned frame. Her incredible ethnic ensemble was handcrafted by the talented mavens at none other than Bollywood's favorite designer, Jayanti Reddy’s label.

The bright hue of the Happy New Year actress’ latest look also made her complexion glow. The well-formed pleats of the gasp-worthy saree also added to its overall design and texture. The simply spectacular saree also helped the actress flaunt her curves to sheer perfection. The pre-stitched drape is supremely comfortable to wear and carry, especially for new brides. The passionate hue of the six yards of elegance is perfect for post-wedding attire.

Advertisement

This was paired with a matching heavily intricate and embellished blouse that looked just fabulous. The fitted silhouette of the piece also added some major charm to her look. The oversized sleeves of the blouse with the ruffled edges, the alluring and deep neckline, and the simply shimmery contrasting gold embroidery and fine threadwork looked incomparable. The classy piece also had formal shoulder pads which added a twist to her entire look.

Coming to her heels, the Dabangg actress completed her ensemble with matching heels that gave a rather well-thought-out appeal to her simply resplendent ensemble. She also kept things extravagant and maximalist with her accessory choices. The list included a layered and shiny crystal-encrusted necklace with classy studded earrings, gasp-worthy cocktail rings, and pretty traditional gold bangles. They added some charm to her classy look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Housefull actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look and hairstyle game. The gorgeous Indian actress chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a high and smooth bun with a middle parting. She also left flicks out on both sides, that framed her face to sheer perfection. Her effortlessly elegant hairstyle also had a rather well-combed base.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Arora's makeup look also rocked. With dramatic eyes that had well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery gold eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, and eyeliner on fleek, her look slayed. She also added the perfect contour, subtly blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the most gorgeous nude lipstick to complete her vibrant red ethnic ensemble.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s classy saree? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Twiggy 60s Fashion Trends: Iconic style inspiration ft Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more