Rashmika Mandanna dons raw silk lehenga made with sitaara embroidery, styles with 2 dupattas for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Everyone is waiting with bated breath now to see how the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, looks at her wedding day. The last few days have been a whirlwind for Radhika and Anant Ambani as their pre-wedding ceremonies were in full swing, and they appeared to be one of the most loved couples.

However, Radhika’s back-to-back looks have created a sensational buzz around everywhere. As D-day is here, we have witnessed footfall from Bollywood to Hollywood to Tollywood (South), cricket, and more. Nation crush Rashmika recently shared her look, and we are loving it.

From the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Atlee, Rana Daggubati, and others have been spotted among the others. Now, Rashmika’s appearance at the event added more color and beauty as she looked gorgeous in a lehenga-turned half-saree style. Stay tuned to read further about the details of her looks.

Rashmika Mandanna in a white and yellow ensemble

What can be a better fit than a South Indian diva channeling her ethnic roots through an ensemble? Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning wearing a white and yellow Sheetal Batra lehenga-turned half-saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The lehenga looked like is made of silk material and was intricately embellished with beads and sequins in different patterns. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse featuring backless detailing with latkans.

However, she completed the look with a yellow, thoroughly embellished dupatta with fringe detailing along the hemline. To give it a half-saree style, Rashmika added a white dupatta that featured buti-work all over it and a broad yellow border matching the outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna’s choice of accessories

To break the monotony of her ensemble's white and yellow hues, the actress opted for a polki neckpiece and earrings studded with white and green stones from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Rashmika Mandanna complemented the look with a stack of bangles from Shri Paramani Jewels and chunky rings from The House of Rambhajos.

The Comrade actress went with a glam makeover. With a matte-finish foundation, concealer under her eyes, defined brows, blushed and highlighted cheeks, brown smokey eyes with lots of mascara and pink lipstick, she accentuated the whole getup.

However, it’s Rashmika’s hairstyle that exuded the South Indian vibes more. Her hairstylist opted for a sleek and long braid adorned with a hair accessory at the beginning of the braid.

The guests have been arriving to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding gala; we are absolutely invested in it. Let us know your thoughts about Rashmika’s look from the event.

