EXCLUSIVE: I love shoes, in Bigg Boss house I carried more shoes than anyone: Aly Goni on his fashion choices

One of the most stylish on- and off-screen personalities, Aly Goni talks about his love for shoes, fashion statements and more in a chat with Pinkvilla.

If there is one thing we've realised about Aly Goni, it is that he's never underdressed or badly dressed. Be it in the Bigg Boss house, on red carpets, on-screen or even at the airport or running errands, the actor ensures he looks stylish and makes a statement no matter where he's heading.

While the actor does fancy dressing up, he's not as invested in clothes, he tells us. "I don't buy clothes often, but I spend a lot on shoes," says the sneakerhead. "Even in the Bigg Boss house, I carried more shoes than anyone."

We follow the actor's Instagram and can't help but believe all the proof there is, splashed all over his page. Aly Goni also said that investing in shoes was the best fashion advice he has ever received! "I was told by someone to spend money on shoes and invest wisely on your watches," said the actor who puts forth the point that he is stylish by choice.

"I don't wear stylish clothes because I am an actor or a public figure. I wear it because I want to. I don't think as a celebrity one needs to be in fashion or be fashionable," he said. Keeping that in mind, the actor also revealed that comfort is the top priority for him. "I have never stepped outside my house if I don't feel comfortable in what I am wearing. There are so many instances when I had changed my clothes because I didn't feel myself in it," Aly admitted.

Coming to trends, the actor revealed that the trend he's never been a fan of, is "Sheer shirts." A trend the sneakerhead can't get enough of is slip-on shoes for men. "I feel slip-ons are easy to wear and super comfortable," he says signing off.

