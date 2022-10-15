EXCLUSIVE: Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia on Vijay Varma, Nirmooha's collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

When fashion talks about nature, we listen, pay attention, and applaud. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week's showcase seemed to want nature in its conversations and it was apparent as designers embodied it through their labour of love: collections. The genius of designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of Nirmooha's A/W 22' collection 'Magical Wilderness' projected on the ramp on Day 3 had a power so strongly delivered to insinuate the nostalgic spring and summer days in us but with a contemporary play of patterns, embroideries and alike.

Prreeti didn't keep anything to a minimum here as every outfit had a tone as unique as possible with colours so peppy and outfits like mini skirts, cut-out maxi dresses, pantsuits and more, all so chic, the designer's collection traversed through diaphanous textiles that spoke of poetic textures. Innovative is the name of her game and this made us want to deep dive and get multiple cups of fashion tea.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prreeti talks about Vijay Varma as the showstopper for this magical line and how fine and beautiful embroideries and colours own it all here.

1) Magical Wilderness is as magical as it can be because? A: Magical Wilderness is magical because if you have a look at our collection you will find colours that are found in nature but what makes it magical is they are hidden under the layers of greens, reds, and yellows and it takes a kind eye to spot these bold and electric colors

2) What colours and craft works are 'Magical Wilderness’s' ensembles tinged with? A: Stimulating embroidery, stunning elements of sequins and beads, shining patches of extraordinary handwork, and marvelous colors of pop like neon green, lilac, and yellow are like a soul to this collection.

3) 3 outfits you can call as favourites from this collection? A: Yellow tasselled Blazer and Pant set, Lilac Drape Gown with a Bustier and Green Deep V-neck Gown with thread cording are just some of my super favorites.

4) Your favourite memory as a designer on the ramp before? A: It was once upon an LFW show itself that no sooner than I entered the ramp lit with limelights and the crowd with hardly any face visible, I could see my support system, my husband sitting right in the front and applauding for me. It indeed was a nostalgic moment.

5) How would you define the showstopper's outfit? What was the first thought that came to your mind while putting the celeb’s look together? A: Breezy, flowy, and summery. Putting this look together for Vijay reminded me of the comfort wear for men yet in a colorful manner. We hardly see men in colors and this playful construct excited me to demonstrate something different.

6) How would you react to ensembles that may be a direct copy of your designs? A: It would be a privilege to know that you work as an inspiration to people who aim to copy your designs.

7) What vital lesson have you learned as a fashion designer? A: You have to keep updated yourself with upcoming trends. Try to keep learning new techniques and improve on skills. Be passionate about your work and keep giving 100 percent.

8) What vision should one hold before starting a creative process, say, when you begin with an outfit map? A: To always have your inspiration clear and speaking in your head. When it talks to you, it gives you all the answers and cues to your destination in real and ramp.

9) One Indian and International fashion designer who continues to inspire you? A: Indian- Gaurav Gupta. International Designer- Oliver Rousting, Balmain’s head designer.

10) If you could wear an outfit on repeat from this collection, what would you pick and why? A: Printed ruched jumpsuit because it’s chic and comfortable.