EXCLUSIVE: Stacy Gomes chats up about her working streak with Ananya Panday, an easy makeup hack and more

Beauty at its best through the words of Stacy Gomes. As regular learners of trends and celebrity activity, our fascination with makeup stays undeniably high and we considered it as an ideal indication to get a little too chatty with the industry-favourite celebrity makeup artist. Who wouldn't want a bunch of trusty tips? That's exactly why we reached out to this experienced genius who gave us so much to learn and try. With a radiant journey spanning years of work for magazines, movies and photoshoots, she's the creator of magic with the flair for gloss, sparkle, fun and glamour in ample and jaw-dropping measures.

This also brings us to the question, how many of Ananya Panday's makeup looks have you loved? The creative mind behind all those you see and we as favourites is the result of Stacy's star game. From the products she loves the most, and her working routines with the Gehraiyaan actress to the trends of 2022 that will live on in 2023 days, here is our conversation with the makeup artist. Shouldn't miss, we say, read on!

Makeup Artist Stacy Gomes on beauty hacks, her favourite looks and so much more

1) Could you describe a typical day in the life of Stacy? A: Since the start of this year we’ve been shooting a film. Most of my time has been on set with early morning boat rides to mush island which is actually quite nice. I try to read when I have some free time at work.

2) A skincare step you can never leave behind? A: To massage in the moisturiser, especially, before doing your makeup.

3) Two products you love for your skin to binge on? A: Sunscreen and lip balm.

4) Two makeup mistakes you've seen most people do? A: I’d say the only one is sometimes people conceal without colour correcting which can look ashy. Other than that, makeup is supposed to be fun and expressive so I think anything goes.

5) How do you decide to put together a beauty look? A: I think the most important thing is to pick a look that is flattering to a person's features. Then you can take a bit of inspiration from the outfit and it’s always fun to try and keep up with some trends.

6) Describe a working day with Ananya Panday. A makeup look that is seen as a signature by you two? A: I’d like to believe it’s a minimal approach to make up.

7) Can you decode any 2 of Ananya Panday’s makeup looks done by you? A: Both these looks are actually from the same day just a couple of hours apart. The first look (left) is really monochromatic and very 90s. It’s the definition of classic glam. I used a neutral brown on the eye with just a touch of shimmer and a barely-there eyeliner for that definition. The lips are also a really pretty neutral brown quite close to Ananyas skin colour. I find when doing a brown-on-brown makeup look it’s nice to use a peach blush instead of pink so it stays in the same family. This was for a runway show so it is quite OTT. I really extended the black so it had that extra drama! Just to break the black I popped the lid with a deep blue glitter which gave the eye a two-tinned effect. When doing smoky eyes as dramatic as this I think it’s always nice to pop it with the colour of the outfit itself so it doesn’t look too loud and maintains an aesthetic. And we kept the rest of the face quite clean to balance it off.

8) Two of your favourite iconic makeup looks seen on Bollywood actresses? A: I think I’d pick Poo from K3G because I recently did that with Ananya for Halloween. It’s pink on pink and I think that was a classic in the early 2000s. I’m really looking forward to Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. I think that could be pretty iconic.

9) The easiest makeup hack you’ve picked up? A: It was actually one of the first things I ever learned about makeup, that a Q-tip (earbud) works as an eraser for any sort of fallout or to sharpen liners etc.

10) Who according to you is the queen of makeup in Hollywood? A makeup lesson/tip you've learned from this person? A: Pat McGrath will always be the OG queen. Her use of colour is inspiring.

11) A makeup trend/look you feel is done to death? A: I think, whatever floats your boat. There is no real right or wrong here.