Karisma Kapoor in her black tulle skirt and Zari jacket will make you forget about Disney princesses

Karisma Kapoor has been ruling the fashion game as a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 4, and her latest look is no exception. The 90s diva, who always made heads turn with her style, took it up a notch with her recent outfit. The ensemble featured a tulle skirt and a chic jacket from the shelves of Jade by MK. Let’s just take a closer look at her fairytale outfit.

The skirt was showstopper on its own—it had layers of black tulle flowing gracefully along with detailed shimmering flowers that caught the light just right. The silver floral designs, meticulously crafted from zari, added a touch of opulence to the ensemble, making the skirt a blend of elegance and drama.

But the skirt wasn’t enough; she paired the dreamy skirt with a statement jacket that took her look to the next level. The jacket, a masterpiece in its own right, featured a silver and black palette with chic mandarin collar. The entire jacket has been decorated with rich zari embroidery, which is nothing short of striking and gave Karisma an air of grace.

The contrast of silver against black combined with delicate Zari work made this jacket go perfectly with the voluminous skirt, resulting in a bold yet harmonious appearance.

The earcuff silver earrings were a perfect complement to her glamorous attire, lending an air of shine to her outfit without overshadowing its charming aspects. As a result, they became the primary piece in completing her appearance due to their straightforward design, which fit well with the elegant nature of the dress. She paired the outfit with black heels that not only gave her extra height but also matched her outfit.

The makeup done on Karisma was simply amazing and didn’t make her look overdone at all; rather, it accentuated her flawless skin tone and gave her the appearance that said, “Ready to strike a pose on the ramp.”.

Her eyelids were adorned with shimmery eyeshadow layered with mascara applied to the lashes and kohl to her eyes to give her that glamorous, dramatic look. Her glossy lips complemented her eye makeup and gave her a touch of a modern glamorous look, her skin glowing and bright, which suited the studio lighting.

To top off her look, Karisma wore her hair down in easy waves flowing down to her shoulders, thus giving additional softness and romance to an otherwise strong attire.

Karisma Kapoor’s style, be it on stage and twirling or on judging a panel, simply shows us that fashion should remain fun. With her latest black outfit, she reminds us that fun combined with power creates nothing but good results, and Karisma is the perfect poster girl for this mantra.

