Karwa Chauth 2024 : 5 gorgeous red outfits from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more to make your festival fashionably fabulous

Karva Chauth has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate it than by channeling your inner Bollywood diva? Red, whether it symbolizes love or good luck, always takes center stage in our festive wardrobes. Let’s take inspiration from our favorite Bollywood stars and learn how to style our red ethnic outfits with a dash of glamour and fun this Karva Chauth.

1.Red sharara set

A red sharara set, like the one worn by Karisma Kapoor, is a beautiful choice for Karva Chauth look if you want to blend traditional with contemporary. To style it, opt for a sharara with intricate embroidery or blingy details to bring out the festive vibe. You can pair it with a matching or contrasting dupatta draped over the shoulder or arms for a chic look.

Complete your ethnic ensemble with statement earrings, a bold red lip, and soft, glowing makeup. For the finishing touches, choose juttis or strappy heels that complement your outfit. Style your hair in a sleek bun adorned with flowers or loose waves for a polished look.

2.Red lehenga set

A red lehenga set is a fabulous pick for Karva Chauth. To style it, choose a lehenga similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s, featuring beautiful embroidery or embellishments that catch the eye. You can pair it with a matching red blouse or opt for a contrasting color like gold.

Drape a dupatta over your arms for added elegance. Complete the red outfit look with statement earrings, a choker, or a maang tikka. A bright red lipstick paired with minimal makeup will perfectly complement the ensemble. Style your hair in a soft bun or a braid to finish off the look.

3.Churidar set

A kurta and churidar set, like the one worn by Rashmika Mandanna, is both a comfortable and stylish choice for Karva Chauth. The churidar consists of fitted pants that gather at the ankles. Opt for vibrant colors like red, pink, or gold, as these are ideal for festive occasions, and pair them with a matching churidar. You can add a dupatta for a more traditional touch.

Accessories like jhumkas or bangles can elevate the look. Choose block heels to enhance your silhouette. For makeup, keep it simple and natural-looking, with a bright lip color for added pop. This outfit is perfect not only for Karva Chauth but also for festivals like Diwali and other family gatherings.

4.Kurti and palazzo set

Since women fast throughout the day on Karwa Chauth, a kurti and palazzo set, like the one worn by Alia Bhatt, is a comfortable yet stylish Karwa Chauth outfit. To style it, opt for a kurti with interesting prints or embroidery and pair it with matching or contrasting palazzos for a chic look. You can choose to add or skip the dupatta for an extra touch of elegance.

Accessorize with statement earrings or carry a small clutch. For an ethnic vibe, go for juttis or block heels. Keep your makeup minimal, and style your hair in neat braids, with a bold lip color to make a statement.

5.Red saree

A red saree like Katrina Kaif is an iconic and vibrant choice for Karwa Chauth, symbolizing love and celebration. You can style a red saree with either a simple or embellished blouse, like Katrina Kaif, depending on the occasion. Draping the saree elegantly in a classic style will enhance your overall look. Add some glamour with gold or silver jewelry, such as statement earrings and bangles.

For footwear, you can choose heels or go traditional with juttis. A bold red lip and soft makeup will complete your ensemble. This look is perfect not only for Karwa Chauth but also for weddings, parties, gatherings, and special ceremonies.

With these Bollywood-inspired styling tips, you're all set to rock your red outfit this Karwa Chauth! Whether you choose a traditional saree or a trendy lehenga, wear it with a smile and confidence, as this day is all about love and bonding. May your style shine as bright as the Karwa Chauth moon!

