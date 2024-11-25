Karisma Kapoor in a pantsuit with line detailing worth Rs 49,900 is the kind of blue we all need in our lives

Karisma Kapoor has ruled cinema and fashion since the '90s, and even today, after decades in the business, she manages to bring her A-game time and time again. Her latest look in a blue pantsuit is a glowing reminder that the OG diva of Bollywood will not slow down anytime soon. Let’s now check out her latest look.

Karisma Kapoor is back once again to prove why she is the reigning queen of fashion: with a lovely blue pantsuit from the shelves of Kshitij Jalori. Karisma’s pantsuit is an absolute masterclass in elegance. The top part is designed with rigid collars and a round neck, giving a strong yet sophisticated vibe. Full sleeves are complemented by deep white line detailing, which creates dimension in the overall design, while the subtle pop of color throughout enhances its beauty without overwhelming the outfit—turning it into a statement piece.

The wide-leg pants Karisma paired with the top strike the right chord between comfort and style. The relaxed fit contrasts beautifully with the fitted, tailored nature of the top, making this look equally chic and practical. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 49,900.

In true Karisma style, she knows that sometimes less is more. The Murder Mubarak actress minimized accessories by sticking to black sunglasses that added a cool touch, while black heels elongated her frame. With sleek earrings, the focus remained on the ensemble itself and not so much on accessories. There is no flashy jewelry—just a nod to understated elegance that elevates the entire look.

For her makeup, Karisma Kapoor opted for a minimalist approach, choosing to highlight her natural beauty. With blushed cheeks and tinted lips, her makeup was soft and glowing—perfectly complementing the sharpness of the outfit. She styled her hair in mild curls, parted down the middle for a fresh, soft look. It’s a great blend of polished and effortless cool.

Karisma has always been one to make a magnificent statement without trying too hard—there’s no better proof than this. The minimal makeup, sleek accessories, and structured silhouette prove that you don’t have to overdo it to be the center of attention. Her look in this pantsuit reminds us once again that true style is all about owning the moment.

