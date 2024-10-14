Keeping up with Kapoor sisters: Kareena looks Diwali pataka in purple ethnic dress inspired by Madhubani art; Karisma stuns in ultimate festive ensemble

When it comes to festive fashion, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, are at it again, serving looks that inspire us all. This season, they’ve pulled out all the stops, flaunting unique ethnic outfits—a purple lehenga for Kareena and a pink anarkali for Karisma—that are nothing short of breathtaking. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

This time, Kareena Kapoor graced us with a purple lehenga from the shelves of Anamika Khanna, and it’s nothing short of a visual masterpiece. Her lehenga featured a beautifully crafted purple choli paired with a flared skirt that enhanced her silhouette. What truly set the ensemble apart was the exquisite Madhubanii art adorning both pieces. The traditional Indian folk art told a vibrant story through intricate threadwork and delicate dori work, transforming the lehenga into a true work of art.

To complete her stunning look, Kareena paired her lehenga with a matching purple dupatta, draped gracefully over her shoulders. The dupatta, adorned with golden borders along the edges, added an extra layer of elegance

When it comes to accessories, Kareena knows the drill. She kept it chic and minimal, letting the lehenga take center stage. She elevated the look with bold tribal jewelry, including long-oxidized cuffs wrapped around her wrists for an edgy touch. Her earrings and choker were the perfect complements, while a statement ring finished the ensemble.

When it comes to makeup, Kareena Kapoor knows the right tricks to play with glam. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes with winged eyeliner, loads of mascara, and nude eyeshadow, which added depth and drama to her face.

Her gorgeous face was enhanced with a touch of blush and highlighter, while nude lips and a pretty pink bindi added a lovely hint of tradition. To complete her look, her hair was neatly styled into a bun, adorned with an oxidized bun pin that perfectly aligned with the tribal theme she was rocking.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor looked nothing short of breathtaking in a bright pink anarkali designed by Punit Balana. The stylish ensemble featured a flowing, intricately pleated anarkali that draped gracefully.

To enhance her outfit, Karisma layered a long pink jacket over the anarkali, lavishly decorated with marodi gold work that beautifully emphasized the ensemble. This combination is visually appealing and perfectly suited for festive wear, with every detail carefully put together. Karisma embodies effortless elegance, reminding us why she’s a timeless fashion icon.

Karisma Kapoor complemented her gorgeous pink anarkali with a nude yet minimal makeup look. She opted for soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a hint of highlighter and contour for a glowing effect. Her lashes were beautifully coated in mascara, and she wore nude eyeshadow to enhance her features. To finish her outfit, she wore a small bindi, adding a lovely traditional touch.

To complete her appearance, Karisma styled her hair into a sleek braid with a middle parting, beautifully accentuating her facial features. For her accessories, she chose to wear only a pair of golden jhumkas, which went well with her outfit without being overly extravagant. Karisma’s ensemble is a striking example of how she epitomizes both simplicity and elegance.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are undeniably at the top of their game, reminding everyone that ethnicity is always in fashion. So, ladies, get your pads and pens ready—these sisters are setting major festive goals, one breathtaking outfit at a time!

