Karisma Kapoor steals spotlight in ivory saree at 100 years of Raj Kapoor event; proves she doesn’t need color to look stunning

Last night, the Kapoor family hosted an unforgettable celebration to honor the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved showman, the late legend Raj Kapoor. The event certainly paid homage to his contribution to films, and, of course, the Kapoor family turned up in style! Among all those bright appearances, none stole the spotlight as Karisma Kapoor did, who exactly brought style for the evening effortlessly in her ivory saree. Let's see what she wore.

Karisma Kapoor’s look did not disappoint, as she was dressed in an ivory saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Karisma took the elegance to a whole new level.

Karisma’s saree featured intricate floral embroidery with golden threads all over, and it made the ethnic pick look luxe and understated. The golden piping running along the length of the saree added a touch of glamour while maintaining a traditional charm. The intricate work on the saree made it a standout piece—perfect for an evening to celebrate the grandeur of Bollywood’s golden era.

Karisma coupled the saree with a pristine white half-sleeve blouse that had a refreshingly simple round neck, with that amazing yet simple look. That minimalist design allowed the saree to take center stage, so that it made the whole combination feel contemporary as well as traditional.

For accessories, she chose layered white and golden chains for that little sparkle and small delicate earrings that really added something to the overall elegance of her outfit. A white Sabyasachi clutch enhanced her luxurious touch to the whole look.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor had makeup as flawless as the rest of her look, with kohl-rimmed eyes to add drama and depth, contoured cheeks for a sculpted effect, and nude glossy lips keeping the attention fixed on her face. Her hair, styled in a knotted bun, gave her look that extra bit of polish.

In a world obsessed with sequins, shimmers, and OTT fashions, this diva proved that less is more. The ivory saree isn't just a piece of clothing—it's a sort of tribute to Raj Kapoor's legacy, albeit a bit modernized. Karisma has, as always, nailed it, reminding us that sometimes the simplest things make the biggest impact.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s stunning Rs 3,58,400 pink co-ord set proves when it comes to achieving the best ethnic looks, she’s in a league of her own