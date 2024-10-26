Karisma Kapoor adds festive touch to weekend fashion in shiny purple shirt dress priced at Rs 22,900

Karisma Kapoor is much more than just the queen of Bollywood in the '90s; she is an everlasting style icon, appreciated for her good looks as well as her ability to set trends. Karisma possesses an amazing ability to make her style refreshingly relevant. Her latest appearance in a purple shirt dress has once again reaffirmed her spot as a fashionista who continues to win hearts. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her dress, from the shelves of Lovebirds Studio, redefines minimalism with an eye-catching twist. The deep purple color is an attention-grabber in itself, but it is the design that takes the piece to the next level. The shirt dress is fitted at the waist, creating an aesthetically pleasing shape that emphasizes Karisma’s curves while still being easy and chic.

The puff sleeves, completed with cuffs, add volume and drama—just the right touch of extravagance. This graceful midi dress exudes the functionality of a basic shirt dress, without compromising on style, making it ideal for a variety of occasions, from brunch with friends to evening outings. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 22,900.

To add some dimension to the minimalistic silhouette of her purple shirt dress, Karisma paired it with exaggerated silver shoulder dusters that perfectly complement the stylish charm of the dress. These earrings provide just the right amount of glitz and glamour, falling perfectly to accentuate her face. She completed her accessories with black heels. While her accessories were simple and understated, they packed a punch in enhancing the overall look of the outfit, creating an elegant yet bold statement.

Karisma continued the understated elegance with her makeup, opting for a soft nude palette. Her lipstick was also a nude shade, balancing out the boldness of her purple dress. Her eyes were loaded with mascara for a fluttery effect, along with a sweep of kohl and a subtle nuance of soft, matching nude eyeshadow, enhancing her gaze without overpowering it. A touch of highlighter and blush added a fresh glow to her face, while her perfectly arched brows framed her face beautifully.

What’s unexpected about Karisma’s hairstyle is the long, straight, and casual ponytail, pulled back with removable purple-colored braids that match her dress. The braids blend seamlessly with the outfit, completing the look while adding an element of playfulness that keeps her style fresh and interesting.

Karisma Kapoor's latest look—the purple shirt dress, silver shoulder dusters, bold black heels, and creatively styled ponytail—is a masterclass in elevating classic style. She is not just a fashion icon but also a true style innovator.

