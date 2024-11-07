Hottest wedding season trend: Shraddha Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs are obsessed with these saree and lehengas

It's that time of the year again – the wedding season, and it’s all about shimmering, glimmering, and absolutely blinging your way into the spotlight. This season, throw away the boring and the bland, as metallic tissue, sarees, and lehengas are in the spotlight. And for those who wish to shine, Bollywood stars are here to show you how to steal the spotlight with these gleaming glam pieces.

Tissue lehenga with saree aesthetic

A tissue lehenga styled like a saree creates a stunning blend of elegance and grace, ideal for weddings. To begin with, the lehenga skirt is worn around the waist. Pleat the fabric and the rest is thrown over the shoulder simulating a pallu. It can be worn with a tailored blouse, or with a blouse embellished with elements inspired by saree draping.

Complete the wedding look with high heel sandals or open toe sandals and team it up with a traditional necklace and jhumkas or a modern belt or both. To achieve a perfect Indian fusion look, keep your hair in soft curls or wear a floral bun like Aditi Rao Hydari while applying dewy and radiant makeup.

Monochrome tissue lehenga

For every wedding or ethnic function, a solid color tissue lehenga like Tabu’s is an exquisite and graceful option. The single-colored attire made in deep red, royal blue, soft pastel shades, or any vivid colors helps enhance the richness of the tissue fabric without making it too elaborate. Worn with a matching blouse or a choli, this attire speaks volumes of subtle elegance.

Do not overdo the accessories; simple gold or silver jewelry that goes well with the lehenga works best, along with light, natural makeup. A sleek bun or soft curls will help achieve the look, which is simple yet very elegant for any ceremony.

Double drape tissue lehenga

A double drape tissue lehenga is a unique and delightful way to upgrade your wedding attire. The first drape is the traditional method of draping around the waist in the style of a sari, while the second drape is styled over the shoulder, giving the drapes a fluid and layered look like Sonam Kapoor's.

This double drape provides depth and adds motion to the tissue fabric, accentuating its texture. Finish the look with a close-fitted blouse or choli, and be sure to accessorize with striking jewelry such as a maang tikka or chandelier earrings to draw attention to the drapes. Complete the attire with soft, wavy hair or a juda hairstyle, and opt for dramatic makeup with bold eyes and a nude lip to achieve a glamorous wedding look.

Pastel tissue lehenga

Pastel tissue lehenga like Sharvari Wagh is an ideal choice for weddings. To style this lehenga, it is best to wear it with a matching or contrasting embellished blouse, which could have intricate beadwork or embroidery. Keep accessories minimal yet elegant with a statement-making maang tikka or earrings. Radiant, almost dewy skin with minimal smokey eye makeup and nude lips would be preferable to match the soft shades of the lehenga.

Pink metallic tissue saree

A pink metallic tissue saree like Janhvi Kapoor screams bold, glamorous wedding or festive wear. The shiny fabric is fully reflective of light and adds elegance. Style this one up with a sleek fitted blouse, contrasting perhaps in gold or silver to bring out the metallic sheen. Minimal accessories go way with statement earrings and a dainty bracelet. This look will end with a really dewy makeup finish, glowing skin tone, soft pink lips, and defined eyes. Soft curls or a neat bun will complete this sophisticated look in the most modern sense.

Sheer tissue saree

The beautiful sheer metallic tissue saree, like Shraddha Kapoor’s, gives a great balance between glamour and sophistication, making it perfect for the most special events, whether it be a wedding. The translucent fabric with metallic threads seems to catch the light with an ethereal glow. This saree would be best teamed with a clean, simple blouse, such as a metallic or embellished choli, to complement the shine.

Opt for delicate jewelry, such as a statement piece necklace or long chandelier earrings, as accessories. For the face, a glowing complexion enhanced by a hint of highlighter, bold eyes, and nude lips complete the look. Soft, voluminous waves or a sleek updo complete the overall modern, chic look for the wedding event.

Embellished tissue saree

An embellished tissue saree like Karisma Kapoor is a stunning outfit that combines a light, airy tissue texture with a sprinkling of sequins and beads, supported by delicate zari work. Beautifully intricate embellishments on the tissue add subtle shine to the saree, making it perfect for weddings. Style it with an embellished matching or contrasting blouse for a cohesive look.

Statement jewelry in the form of a choker or a maang tikka will give a very authentic look. The makeup should be soft and have a glowing feel, with dewy skin, minimal eyes, and a sleek bun or soft waves to bring attention to the intricate details of the saree.

Wedding season is the best excuse to embrace all things shiny, sparkly and metallic. Have a wedding coming up and are ready to dazzle the crowd like a Bollywood diva? Then you simply must invest in metallic tissue sarees and lehengas. Look to our most adored celebrities for inspiration and get ready for your next wedding function with as much shimmer and shine as you can conjure up.

