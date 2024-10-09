‘90s Bollywood girl Karisma Kapoor in stunning green kurta set worth Rs 18,500 is giving major ‘palat' moment

Karisma Kapoor recently posted stunning pictures of herself in an emerald green suit set, and it made our jaws drop. If you want festive attire that is purely minimal yet chic, then this is the one. Karisma’s look is a brilliant take on how one can keep things simple yet still be able to make a statement.

Karisma captured our hearts with a gorgeous outfit from the shelves of Anavila in a stunning bright green handwoven linen kurta that is perfect for this festive season. Her kurta is designed in an effortless A-paneled cut. The intricate zari yoke adds a touch of elegance, elevating the outfit while keeping it minimal.

To complete her outfit, the actress paired the kurta with matching parallel pants, creating a cohesive look that is both stylish and comfortable. The parallel cut is both trendy and elegant.

Karisma topped off her festive outfit with a beautiful green dupatta that perfectly matched her Kurta. The golden borders of the dupatta provide a stunning contrast and add a bit of glamor and a festive touch to her look. It's a simple yet effective way to make a statement while keeping things elegant. Her outfit comes with a price tag of 18,500.

The Murder Mubarak actress chose accessories that perfectly complemented her outfit. She wore green dangler earrings, which added a touch of sparkle. Her silver cuff bracelet and matching silver rings added a subtle bling to her attire. The shimmery Kolhapuri chappals tied her whole look together.

She kept her makeup minimal, which enhanced her natural beauty. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes that added some drama paired with feathered brows for that soft look. Her lips were adorned with nude eyeshadow and her cheeks were subtly blushing for that fresh and radiant appearance. She left her hair open and straight, with the middle part creating a chic vibe.

Karisma’s emerald suit set is festive attire that offers maximum versatility. It is not just festive attire; the same can be seamlessly adapted for a brunch date or an informal outing with friends.

So if you are planning to dazzle at upcoming festivities while keeping it minimal, take a page from Karisma Kapoor’s fashion playbook. So this season embrace the green, channel your inner diva, and remember that you can be both understated and unforgettable. This festive season, let your style speak volumes without uttering a word.

