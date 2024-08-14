7 different types of jackets inspired by celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Vicky Kaushal to keep casual style on point

Jackets are essential for every man’s wardrobe. They are just not about keeping warm; they can also make or break a look. While a classic jacket is always a good choice, experimenting with different types of jacket styles can add a fresh twist to your wardrobe. Here are 7 different types of jackets inspired by Bollywood celebs which will help you to layer up in style.

Different Types of Jackets for Men

Suede Jacket

A suede jacket is a sophisticated and versatile piece that can add a touch of luxury to any outfit. It has a soft texture and rich colors that can elevate both casual and semi-formal looks. Like Sidharth Malhotra, you can pair your suede jacket with a basic white t-shirt, graphic t-shirt, or dark jeans and also can match with suede jeans.

For cooler days, you can also pair it with a crew neck or V-neck sweater. A button-down shirt in a neutral or complementary color will work as well. Finish your look with loafers or brogues.

Varsity Jacket

A Varsity jacket also known as a letterman jacket, is a classic piece of American fashion that gives sporty or preppy vibes. Originally worn by high school or college athletes, it has become a versatile staple.

Like Aditya Roy Kapur, you can style your varsity jacket with a simple t-shirt or jeans, or for extra warmth, it can also be layered over a hoodie. If you want a smart casual ensemble, you can also layer it over a collared shirt and chinos. For a street-style look, pair it with a graphic tee or distressed jeans. Complete the look with high-top sneakers, loafers or sporty trainers.

Leather jacket

Leather jacket adds a cool and edgy touch to your look. The most straightforward way to wear a leather jacket is to pair it with a simple T-shirt and jeans. Like Ranveer Singh, opt for a black or brown leather jacket and pair it with a plain white tee or shirt and your favorite denim.

For layering options, a crewneck or v-neck sweater can work well. Add casual boots or loafers for a polished finish. In terms of accessories, you can add a scarf, or gloves or replace your jeans with corduroys.

Puffer jacket

The puffer jackets like the one Varun Dhawan is wearing are essential for keeping warm during chilly days while still being fashionable. You may find it hard to match the oversized style of a puffer jacket but with the right styling approach, you’ll find numerous options at hand. Pair your puffer jacket with well-fitted jeans or chinos. You can also opt for dark wash jeans or in neutral color. Combine a puffer jacket with a woolen sweater or thermal if the weather demands it. Go for chunky or high-top sneakers to complete the vibe.

Hooded jacket

A hooded jacket can be easily styled if you are heading for a casual day out. For a relaxed style, pair your hooded jacket with a comfortable basic tee. Like Kartik Aaryan, you can combine your hooded jacket with joggers or sweatpants for a cozy look. For outdoors, wear your hooded jacket with thermal leggings or sports leggings with a thick moisture-wick base. Neutral colors like black, gray, and navy blue are versatile and easy to style.

Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is a classic staple that is present in almost everyone’s wardrobe. Pair your denim jacket with a hoodie for a casual street-style vibe. This look will work well with joggers or slim-fit jeans. For a bold and edgy look, combine your denim jacket with leather pants like Arjun Kapoor.

You can also embrace the double denim trend by pairing it with denim jeans. Finish your look with ankle boots for a tough and stylish look. you can roll up the sleeves of the jacket and add stylish wristwear for a suave touch. Add a beanie or fedora to enhance the cool factor.

Quirky jacket

If you want to make a playful statement, Quirky jackets like Vicky Kaushal are the best choice. Look for jackets in unique prints like abstract designs, pop art, and quirky illustrations. Style your jacket with a basic tee to highlight the jacket’s details. Choose the jacket in bold, bright colors or neon shades to stand out.

You can go for jackets in unusual cuts like high-low hems, exaggerated shoulders, or asymmetrical designs to add some more twist. These jackets can add a lot to your personality and wardrobe.

Adding different types of jackets to your closet like bomber jackets, biker jackets , trucker jackets or those mentioned above can rejuvenate your fashion and provide never-ending combinations of outfits. Whether you are putting on a formal dress or going for a casual look, having the right jacket can change everything.

