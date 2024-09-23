50 Cent’s Weight Loss Secret: How He Lost 43 lbs without Ozempic

Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, is a renowned American rapper and actor whose mixtapes, songs, and albums have received commercial success and critical acclaim from audiences all around the globe. Besides his remarkable career in film and music, 50 Cent’s weight loss and drastic transformation have led to rumors regarding him consuming the weight loss drug, Ozempic.

The 49-year-old rapper clapped back all rumors and speculations stating that his slim physique was the result of his time and hard work spent at the gym. Initially, he weighed 253 lbs and post-transformation, he was 210 lbs.

The In da Club rapper publicly spoke about his weight loss and shut down all rumors. As you scroll ahead, you will get to know the inside details of 50 Cent’s diet and workout regime.

Who Is 50 Cent?

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Curtis James Jackson III was born on July 6, 1975, in New York City. He released his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2003. Over the years, Jackson received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and 13 Billboard Music Awards, and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

50 Cent’s popularity kept on growing post the release of his single, How to Rob. In 1996, he kickstarted his music career whereas in 2021, he shifted his focus to media production and acting.

After a few years of his career, inspired by Kelvin Martin, a 1980s Brooklyn robber, the American rapper adopted "50 Cent" as his nickname. He believes that it resonates well with his personality.

In 2000, he was shot nine times by a gunman outside his grandmother's former home in South Jamaica. He underwent multiple surgeries and returned with a well-defined physique.

Cut to January 2024, Curtis Jackson III lost an impressive 43 pounds, leaving everyone wondering about his secrets to weight loss. Rumors and speculations of him seeking help from weight loss drugs sparked massively. Later, through a video, 50 Cent denied taking Ozempic. It is a weight loss drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for long-term use to treat type 2 diabetes and facilitate weight loss. The drug is clinically effective for weight loss at 3 and 6 months for those with overweight or obesity ( 1 ).

Scroll down to know how 50 Cent lost weight.

How Did 50 Cent Manage to Lose Weight?

50 Cent denied taking Ozempic after 43 lbs-weight loss. He revealed that his toned appearance was the result of running in the gym. As per research, running enhances strength. Moreover, any moderate-intensity activity is recommended for dramatic weight loss as well as the prevention of weight regain ( 2 ),( 3 ). Even when he was on tour, he used to go for a run.

He also openly embraced a more health-conscious way of life, intertwined with regular workouts and a well-rounded diet. In 2023, through one of the interviews, he admitted that a previous attempt on his life kept him focused. After being shot, he couldn’t help but compare himself to other shirtless performers.

Soon, he decided to hit the gym and it became an important part of his life, which is clearly visible in the video for In Da Club. He placed the scene in the middle of the music video as he believed he looked the coolest in the gym. Moreover, it was that time when he learned that being strong is not all about muscles, it is also about being mentally and physically strong.

On the other hand, while embarking on his new career as an actor and a producer, the rapper realized that he had to change his usual appearance to portray multiple roles.

At the Super Bowl in 2022, the rapper appeared thicker to which he responded that he wasn’t fat and joked about being hungry since it got over. In another interview, he confessed that it was more important to get back in shape than in the earlier days. Plus, he is getting older and becoming harder.

Roll your eyes over to know the star’s diet plan.

50 Cent’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

In a candid chat, 50 Cent shared that he put on some weight during the Covid-19 pandemic. Back then, he used to eat everything and signed a role of a jailhouse.

After a few years, his slimmed physique caused a stir on social media and met with snarky suggestions of seeking drugs and medication for weight loss. However, shutting down all the rumors, the rapper stated that his cutdown was fully natural and wholesome.

For the 2011 film, All Things Fall Apart, he was playing the character of an American football player with cancer. At that time, he went from 214 pounds to 160 in just nine weeks. He was on a liquid-only diet and used to run on a treadmill three hours a day. An individual on a strict liquid-only diet follows a specific diet type requiring all liquids and semi-liquids but no forms of solid intake ( 4 ).

While confessing more about his training program, diet, and drastic weight loss regime, he mentioned eating healthy food. For breakfast on Sundays and lunch, he eats four egg whites and sticks to a low-carb diet. As per research, eggs are rich in essential proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals ( 5 ). Whereas indulging in a low-carb diet is an effective strategy for improving cardiometabolic function and inducing weight loss ( 6 ).

Moreover, lettuce wraps with chicken, filet mignon, asparagus, and salads are some of his favorite meals from various restaurants and cafes. Research states that the consumption of poultry meat, as part of a balanced diet, helps reduce the risk of developing obesity or cardiovascular diseases ( 7 ).

When it comes to drinks, he loves sipping on hot water with lemon. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, citric acid, and polyphenols, which have various health benefits, including alleviation of fatigue and lowering lipid effects ( 8 ).

In addition to a proper and well-balanced diet, 50 Cent also prioritizes working out. Research claims that lifelong exercise is associated with a longer health span ( 9 ). Below is 50 Cent’s workout plan.

50 Cent’s Workout Plan

In one of the interviews, the rapper admitted that he practiced abstinence and meditation with a focus on his goals. Meditation has been beneficial in various multi-factorial diseases like diabetes and hypertension. It also helps in addressing mental problems like post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety disorder, anxiety, and depression ( 10 ).

Back in 2011, it was difficult for him to lose a lot of muscles and look lighter and slimmer for a role. Hence, to suppress his appetite, he started running. He believes that gaining and losing weight is all about the art of eating. Additionally, his extreme body transformation is all due to hard work in the gym.

He once stated that he belongs to two gyms and has a trainer. At times, amidst his busy schedule, the musician squeezes in two workouts on Sundays. He engages in cardio activities, upper-body exercises, barbell bench presses, leg raises, dumbbells, and general pushups. Such physical activities promote cardiorespiratory fitness ( 11 ).

According to his long-time trainer, Jay Cardiello, in 50 Cent’s workout cardio, activities like heavy bag work or battling ropes play a bigger role than weights. After beginning his workout with two chest supersets, he focuses on other parts of his body. He also does pushups with his hands on pillows. To work his core, 50 Cent raises his legs for an equal number of reps on each side.

Furthermore, he revealed that he gets sufficient sleep. He usually gets out of bed by 9 am. Whereas, when in the middle of a recording, he stays awake till 3 to 4 in the morning. To get a good nine hours of rest, he goes to sleep at 11:30 or midnight on Saturday nights. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, sleep is essential to health, productivity, well-being, and boosting overall quality of life. It is important for mood, cognitive functioning, cardiovascular, and metabolic health ( 12 ).

50 Cent’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

50 Cent’s weight loss is more of a multifaceted wellness journey that is indeed an inspiration for many. It was the result of his dedication to a strict workout plan and healthy diet. The rapper has emphasized the importance of hard work while his remarkable body transformation serves as a testament to perseverance for those who wish to embark on the path of wellness and a healthy lifestyle. By clapping back Ozempic-related rumors, he urges everyone to focus on mental and physical strength for significant results.

