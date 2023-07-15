Ashley Graham’s Weight Loss Diet And Workout Routine Explained

Celebrity transformation has always been a trending topic, and now it's Ashley Graham's weight loss journey that has grabbed the spotlight. The famous supermodel and mother of three has always been celebrated for her stunning plus-size figure in the modeling industry. However, recently, fans have been buzzing about Ashley's noticeable weight loss, leading to speculations and accusations of her secretly using medications and surgery. But let's get to the bottom of it and uncover the real story behind Ashley's journey to shed those pounds.

Who Is Ashley Graham?

Ashley Graham is a plus-size model who greatly advocates body positivity and inclusivity. She's even written a book about it. In 2016, she made her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated (SI) swimsuit edition. But Ashley's talents don't stop at modeling.

She also has her own line of swimwear and lingerie. She was also a judge on America's Next Top Model reality show. In 2023, she was seen hosting the pre-Oscars show, chatting with stars on the red carpet before the 95th Academy Awards.

Ashley Graham's Profile

Real Name: Ashley Graham Ervin

Ashley Graham Ervin Birthday: October 30, 1987

October 30, 1987 Age in 2023: 36

36 Occupation: Model and host

Model and host Weight Before: 220 lbs (99 kg)

220 lbs (99 kg) Weight Loss After: 200 lbs (90 kg)

200 lbs (90 kg) Reduced Weight Loss: 20 lbs (9 kg)

Why Did Ashley Graham Gain Weight?

Plus-size model Ashley Graham became a trailblazer for curvy girls. As the years went by, this 5-foot-9 model gained some extra pounds too.

During her first pregnancy, she felt devastated when her weight started to increase. Adjusting to the changes in her body took some time for her. When her first child, Isaac, was born, Ashley gained 50 pounds rapidly. However, she chose to embrace her transformed body, recognizing it as a reminder of the incredible power women possess.

Shortly after, she became pregnant with twins. Throughout this journey, Ashley decided to let go of the scale and instead focused on her mental well-being. After giving birth to 3 children, this tall model weighed around 100 kilograms.

Ashley Graham’s Weight Loss: How She Did It.

Ashley Graham surprised her fans with a recent Instagram post where she looked completely different after losing weight. The video showed her confidently walking down a hotel hallway while the song All Eyes on Me played in the background. She wore a stunning see-through dress that highlighted her new figure.

Soon after, she attended the Cannes Film Festival in France. Her remarkable transformation within just 8 weeks caught the attention of celebrity media and sparked curiosity about Ashley Graham’s weight and diet. People were speculating and wondering if Ashley Graham had let go of her body positivity vibes.

However, comparing her recent photos with older ones from a previous photoshoot, it becomes clear that her overall appearance hasn't drastically changed. It appears that Ashley gained weight during pregnancy and then worked hard to shed it, which is a normal and health-conscious approach.

Postpartum weight retention is a strong predictor of obesity in later life with long-term health consequences in women. Just like Ashley Graham, you can effectively address this by incorporating a balanced diet and regular workouts ( 1 ). Now, let's delve into the diet and workout details to learn more about her transformation.

Ashley’s Diet - Here Is What She Eats

Ashley Graham follows a simple and nutritious diet to support her weight loss goals. It mostly contains nutritious foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats ( 2 ). She prioritizes these choices for most of her meals. However, she also allows herself an occasional cheat meal for indulgence.

Breakfast - She's a big fan of green juice and sees it as her go-to health booster in the mornings. This may have also helped with her weight loss ( 3 ). Her favorite blend includes kale, spinach, beets, lemon, ginger, apple, and parsley.

Lunch - For lunch, she enjoys a generous green salad packed with protein-rich ingredients like quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, and any leafy greens, with pesto sauce as her go-to dressing. She also likes brown rice and quinoa with vegetables and tahini.

Snacks - Ashley loves apples and bananas as quick and convenient snacks, especially during a quick trip. And when she experiences an energy crash in the afternoon, she indulges in a few squares of super-dark chocolate.

Dinner - To manage her digestion, Ashley prefers not to consume meat until dinner. While it may have a slower digestion process, it does not impact the quality of sleep ( 4 ). Thus for dinner, she enjoys baked salmon or meat paired with arugula and sweet potato. She loves to include starchy foods like sweet potato alongside lightly sautéed vegetables with olive oil, or chicken paired with Brussels sprouts ( 5 ).

While Ashley maintains a balanced diet, she also allows herself occasional indulgences. Her splurges include mac and cheese, pizza crust dipped in Nutella, or mashed potatoes. Her trainer ensures she engages in intense workouts at least 3 times a week, giving her some flexibility in her food choices. Scroll down to learn more about her workout routine that complements her diet

Ashley’s Workout Routine To Shed Pounds

Ashley Graham believes in staying active even after having a baby because she knows that pregnancy can bring many changes to the body. While societal norms often portray thin and lean bodies as ideal, Ashley emphasizes the importance of focusing on fitness rather than pursuing a specific body size. Her Instagram and other social media platforms also showcase her commitment to working out.

Gym Workouts - Ashley Graham maintains a regular fitness routine by hitting the gym 3 to 5 times a week, where she works out under the guidance of a professional trainer. Her training regimen includes high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises like

Lunges

Burpees

Jumping squats

Scissor legs

Ball smash

Jackknifes

Most of these focus on toning the lower and upper limbs ( 6 ). She also incorporates strength training exercises such as planks, push-ups, sledgehammer swings, barbell squats, double band sumo deadlifts, and resistance band hip thrusts.

Yoga - Ashley is a yoga enthusiast as well. During her pregnancy, she practiced prenatal yoga, and she continued incorporating it into her postpartum workout routine ( 7 ), ( 8 ). In some of her vlog episodes, her husband Justin Ervin is seen supporting her yoga sessions. They try various classic yoga poses together and engage in upper and lower-body yoga sessions. She was even seen practicing aerial yoga, effortlessly showcasing her acrobatic skills. She shared a picture of herself suspended sideways in the air, calling the pose 'the mermaid position.'

Kickboxing - In addition, kickboxing happens to be Ashley's preferred form of exercise. Not only does it help her burn calories, but it also enhances her reaction time and strengthens her muscles and bones ( 9 ).

Recently, she surprised herself by participating in a 5k marathon. She admits she has never been a fan of running, but her passion for staying active and engaging in workouts made her go for it. According to the 36-year-old model, juggling the responsibilities of raising 3 kids and managing her career feels like running a marathon every day. Despite such a tight schedule, she practices kickboxing, HIIT, and yoga. She also stresses the value of being consistent and recommends varying exercises frequently to gradually tone all the muscles, taking it one day at a time.

Did She Have Surgery?

Following her red carpet appearance in 2023, numerous speculations and rumors began circulating on the internet, about Ashley Graham's weight loss surgery. However, there is no concrete evidence or official statements from Ashley regarding any such surgery. What is true, though, is that her commitment to a balanced and healthy diet, coupled with her regular HIIT workout routine, has contributed to her achievement in losing weight.

Ashley Graham's Weight Loss Before and After Photos

These Ashley Graham's photos before and after weight loss are proof of her stunning transformation.

Before -

After -

Conclusion

Ashley Graham's weight loss journey proves that being bigger doesn't mean being unfit. As a model, mother, and body-positivity advocate, she breaks stereotypes and shows that health and fitness are not determined by your size. Ashley shows us that being healthy and feeling good is not about the number on the scale. She inspires us to take on challenging exercises at our own pace and embrace our fitness journeys. Let's remember these important lessons from her and enjoy the benefits in the future. Let's bookmark these fitness lessons from the supermodel for our future reference.

