Collage: before after photos given below

One of the highest-paid models, Bella Hadid is a renowned American fashion icon and supermodel who is best known for her fit body and ramp walks. When she downsized from 140 pounds to 120 pounds, the Bella Hadid weight loss journey sparked curiosity amongst her followers. To achieve this body transformation, Hadid combined a strict healthy diet with a workout routine. In this article, we have put together everything you may want to know about how she lost weight and attained an admirable physique.

Who Is Bella Hadid?

Sister of Gigi Hadid and daughter of Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid is an American supermodel and a television personality. Born in Washington D.C. (USA), she began her modeling career at the age of 17 when she made her debut at New York Fashion Week 2014. From then on, Hadid has walked the ramp for multiple famed fashion brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Dior, Alexander Wang, and more. Raised in Los Angeles (ISA), she is a nationally ranked equestrian and wanted to take part in the Olympics despite being in modeling at the age of 18. Soon, she became a social media sensation and a fitness inspiration with millions following her beauty tips and styling ideas.

Bella Hadid Profile

Real Name: Isabella Khair Hadid

Birthday: 9th October 1996

Age in 2023: 26 years old

Occupation: American Model and Television Personality

Weight Before: 140 pounds

Weight Loss: 20 pounds

Weight After: 120 pounds

Advertisement

How Did Bella Hadid Gain Weight?

When Bella Hadid began her weight loss journey, she weighed about 140 pounds and was naturally a little healthy. Although she was never overweight or obese, she struggled with fluctuating weight. In an interview with People magazine, she shared, “I have lost weight and gained weight. My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

According to research, Bella Hadid measurements like her weight may have been fluctuating due to a variety of factors such as her coffee and water intake, sleeping habits, medicines, diet, and more ( 1 ). The ultimate Bella Hadid weight loss secret for the New York Fashion Week debut was a combination of a healthy diet and rigorous physical activity. But her weight loss journey wasn’t free of difficulties.

Bella’s Struggle with Lyme Disease

In 2012, Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is known to spread to humans via infected ticks. Studies state that this disease has flu-like symptoms, may cause exhaustion, and sometimes lead to pain in large joints, especially the knees ( 2 ).

Advertisement

When the model underwent an emergency root canal surgery, it triggered the disease to flare up and caused a low-grade infection in her jaw. Hadid has always been vocal on social media about her decade-long fight with Lyme disease. In a TikTok video, she shared, “My skin changes color, I break out randomly, I get (what feels like) lesions, lethargy, chronic anxiety, zero motivation or purpose, leaky gut, adrenals, depression.” Even though she suffered with her health, she bounced back, returned to horse riding, and also did not give up on modeling. While struggling with the disease, she kept going on and constantly showed up on the ramp. Ahead in the article, find the Bella Hadid diet plan and workout routine which helped her look great and slim.

How Did Bella Hadid Lose Weight?

To lose weight, the model followed a strict healthy diet and combined it with hours of exercise. According to research, an energy deficit in your body may facilitate weight loss ( 3 ). Further, studies also state that when physical activity is combined with energy-restriction diets, it may lead to greater weight loss. Hence, the most effective approach to slimming down includes a combination of exercise, diet, and behavioral strategies which were a part of Bella Hadid weight loss plan ( 4 ).

Here is the Bella Hadid diet and workout plan you ought to know for some fitness inspiration.

Bella Hadid’s Diet Plan

The Bella Hadid weight loss diet secret is that there is no secret. The American model does not restrict herself and eats everything but in moderation. While she does maintain a healthy and balanced diet, she also ensures that she is not eliminating her favorite foods such as pizzas and burgers.

Advertisement

According to Bella Hadid nutritionist, Dr. Charles Passler, she consumes a low-carb and high-protein diet that helps her to stay fit and lean. Studies state that eating more protein than the recommended dietary allowance may help in reducing body weight, decreasing fat mass, enhancing body composition, and preserving fat-free mass ( 5 ). Further, protein may have a modest satiety effect on your body which provides a feeling of being full. Eventually, this ensures that you are consuming fewer calories which leads up to weight loss ( 6 ). Hence, Bella Hadid’s diet usually includes protein-rich food sources such as yogurt, hummus, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, celery sticks, baby carrots, cashew butter, and more.

What does Bella Hadid eat in a day? Here’s what the model consumes daily.

Breakfast: Eggs and sausage

Lunch: Salmon and vegetables/pasta/chicken and brown rice

Snacks: Celery sticks and cashew butter

Dinner: Sauteed kale

Apart from maintaining a high-protein diet, Hadid also drinks green juices and ginger shots throughout the day to feel energized. According to research, drinking such vegetable or fruit juices may help in altering the intestinal microbiota associated with weight loss and also provide essential nutrients ( 7 ). To maintain her energy, she also drinks a smoothie or a protein drink before her workout sessions.

The biggest secret to Bella Hadid weight loss may be that she followed the footsteps of her mother and led an overall healthy lifestyle. One family habit that she continues to follow is that she has an early dinner. When Hadid was a child, she used to have dinner with her family by 6 PM. Even decades later, she continues this habit and finishes eating her dinner by 7:30 PM every day. According to research, eating late at night is associated with obesity and a high risk for diabetes ( 8 ). Bella Hadid’s body transformation and weight loss from 140 pounds to 120 pounds has been possible because of these habits and a diet plan combined with disciplined workout sessions.

Bella Hadid’s Workout Routine

Along with following a strict diet plan and eating right, Bella Hadid also focuses on a serious workout routine. The model is extremely dedicated to her fitness regimen and is a regular at the Gotham Gym in New York where Rob Piela trains her. Bella Hadid’s workout begins with stretching, post which she likes to train for about two to three hours daily. When the model is preparing for a fashion show, she usually increases the number of training hours in the gym. Hadid does not believe in following the same set of exercises every day and prefers having fun with her trainer even in the gym.

Advertisement

The actual Bella Hadid workout routine includes a mix of cardio exercises along with strength training. The model mixes exercises like Pilates, boxing, yoga, running, weight exercises, and more in her fitness schedule. After stretching her body for about seven to ten minutes, she does twenty minutes of non-stop running which is often captured by paparazzi.

After this, she incorporates weight training exercises that target and work her abs and gluteal muscles. Seeing her body requirements, Rob Piela created the famed 25-minute Bella twins’ workout routine which includes three minutes of boxing and one minute of leg-focused strength training exercise. According to research, strength training combined with diet may be beneficial in significantly reducing body fat and preserving lean mass ( 9 ).

Here is the Bella Hadid weight loss workout routine which the model adheres to every day.

Squats: 20 reps

Plie Squats: 12 reps on each side

Donkey Kicks: 12 reps on each side

Banded Squat Walks: 12 reps on each side

The model is often not enthusiastic in the morning to go to the gym, but she manages to push herself and complete her fitness regimen. In an interview with Vogue France, she shared, “Put in 100% from the start to the end of a workout. There is nothing better than to push yourself to the limit, while making the most of it. Going to the gym for two hours with only 50% motivation is the best way of erasing the feeling of accomplishment and well-being that boosts self-confidence that you get from a workout.”

Following this workout routine daily while eating healthily may have helped Bella Hadid to lose the extra pounds. Eventually, this may have helped her go from 140 pounds to 120 pounds. Even though she was combating Lyme Disease, the model kept going on to become fit.

Bella Hadid Before And After Weight Loss Photos

The effective combination of diet and exercise helped the model lose about 20 pounds. Here are the Bella Hadid weight loss before and after photos that you ought to see.

Bella Hadid Before Weight Loss

Bella Hadid After Weight Loss

Conclusion

The secret to Bella Hadid weight loss has been adhering to a strict healthy diet and working out regularly. With this technique, the model was able to shed 20 pounds and downsize from 140 pounds to 120 pounds. She followed a high-protein diet and combined cardio with strength training to facilitate greater weight loss. But she didn’t compromise on her favorite foods. From Bella Hadid weight loss journey, you may learn that losing those extra pounds is all about patience, determination, and consistency.

Sources:

1. Reasons Your Weight Changes Throughout the Day

https://www.webmd.com/diet/ss/slideshow-reasons-weight-changes#:~:text=Your%20Health&text=Illness%20and%20disease%20can%20bring,that%20you%20didn't%20expect .

2. Lyme Disease

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28613720/#:~:text=Lyme%20disease%20or%20Lyme%20borreliosis,%2C%20early%20disseminated%2C%20and%20late .

Advertisement

3. Optimal Diet Strategies for Weight Loss and Weight Loss Maintenance

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33107442/#:~:text=An%20energy%20deficit%20is%20the,required%20for%20a%20short%20period .

4. Obesity and physical exercise

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33213121/

5. Clinical Evidence and Mechanisms of High-Protein Diet-Induced Weight Loss

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32699189/

6. The role of protein in weight loss and maintenance

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/

7. Health benefit of vegetable/fruit juice-based diet: Role of microbiome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5438379/

8. Timing of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Effects on Obesity and Metabolic Risk

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6893547/

9. Resistance Training Combined With Diet Decreases Body Fat While Preserving Lean Mass Independent of Resting Metabolic Rate: A Randomized Trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28871849/

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid: The supermodel's childhood photos will completely steal your heart, Check them out