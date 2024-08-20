Busta Rhymes’ Weight Loss: How the Rapper Lost a Whopping 100 lbs

Busta Rhymes, the famous American rapper and actor, feels great after losing a whopping 100 pounds. The 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith, hit the lowest point in his life in 2014 — the death of his father left him devastated, which eventually took a toll on his health. He started eating all sorts of bad foods, drinking, and smoking to alleviate the pain, but to no avail. Amidst all this, he also faced a difficult time breathing properly, as there was a 90 percent blockage in his throat due to polyps in his vocal cords.

The Dangerous rapper weighed around 340 lbs in 2019 and one incident pushed him to embark on a fitness journey. Busta Rhymes' weight loss transformation journey began after he had an “asthma-like” attack after an intimate moment with his ex. He gasped for breath but nothing seemed to work and it felt like he was having an asthma attack, which was a shocker to him as he didn’t even have asthma.

His ex reprimanded him for not taking care of his health and to take action to get back to his older self. With the help of his trainer, Victor Munz, he was able to shed 100 pounds by indulging in a rigorous workout routine and a healthy diet plan. The famous rapper has gone public to shed light on his weight loss diets, which we’ll cover today along with his career and personal highlights.

Who Is Busta Rhymes?

Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr. was born in New York City, U.S. He along with Charlie Brown, Cut Monitor Milo, and Dinco D, fellow Long Island natives, formed Leaders of the New School, an East Coast hip-hop group.

The group released its debut album, including A Future Without a Past… in 1991. Smith with his incredible vocals and rhyme style gained popularity and cut to the date, he is regarded as one of the most successful rappers in the music industry.

Some of his best hits include Dangerous, Turn It Up, Touch It, I Know What You Want, and so on. He has received various prestigious awards for his contributions to the music industry. Below is Busta Rhymes’s full profile:

Name: Trevor George Smith Jr.

Birthdate: May 20, 1972

Age: 52

Birth Place: New York City, U.S.

Occupation: Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Actor, Record executive, Businessman

Insights Into Busta Rhymes's Weight Loss Journey

After having an “asthma-like” attack after an intimate session with his ex, Busta decided to take his health seriously and lose weight. By making a few changes to his dietary habits and indulging in a workout routine, he was able to burn calories and burn fat. Here are all the details of Busta Rhymes's weight loss workout and intensive diet plan.

Busta Rhymes’s Diet Plan

Busta Rhymes lost weight by revamping his diet and including lots of lean protein in his diet. He also hired a personal chef and focused more on eating eggs, oatmeal, and steak. Here’s what he did to slough fat:

1. He Consumed Lean Protein: In an interview, the rapper revealed that he included lean protein like eggs, steak, and chicken in his diet. When trying to reach a healthier weight, it’s a great thing to add protein-rich food items to your diet. This is because of the reason that high quality protein-rich foods promote satiety and keep you full for longer, thereby reducing hunger pangs. Furthermore, proteins help boost metabolism, which further leads to calorie reduction, thereby causing weight loss ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

2. He Became Sober: Busta limited the intake of alcohol, which further accelerated his weight loss process. According to a study, regular alcohol intakel can cause obesity, as the drink is high in calories and also stops the body from burning fat ( 3 ). Limiting the consumption of alcohol or completely saying no to it can not only help one manage weight but also keep their judgment intact.

3. He Consumed Salmon: Salmon is a type of fish that’s rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which are a storehouse of nutrients, with the former helping in muscle building and the latter reducing inflammation and preventing the onset of various diseases ( 4 ), ( 5 ). By adding salmon to the diet, Busta satisfied his taste buds without compromising his health.

While Busta hasn’t shared his complete meal plan for his 100-pound weight loss, it’s evident that he ditched bad eating habits and added a lot of protein and healthy fats to his diet plan. But dietary changes alone didn’t help the Dangerous Rapper burn fat, he also did intense workout sessions to achieve his weight loss goals. Below is a glimpse of Busta Rhymes's fitness routine.

Busta Rhymes’s Fitness Routine

Rhymes incorporates workouts like circuits and weights into his workout regimen to get a fit body. Some of his favorite workouts are hammer curls, tricep press down, spider curls, and close grip bench presses.

1. Weight Training: Busta trained throughout the week (about 5 days a week) and engaged in strength and weight training exercises to build muscles and lose fat. Strength training boosts metabolism to help you burn calories and improve your ability and flexibility to do day-to-day activities ( 6 ).

2. Circuit Training: Rhymes also incorporated circuit training into his fitness regimen to target different muscle groups and tone his muscles. Circuit training is also known to build muscle endurance, improve strength, and support weight loss ( 7 ).

How Does Busta Rhymes Feel After Losing Weight?

After making his health a priority and losing weight, the musician feels nothing but happy. According to him, it’s essential to hit the gym, eat good food, get quality sleep, and focus on finding peace to be happy.

Busta Rhymes Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Transforming oneself is never easy but the transition one sees in himself/herself feels awesome after successfully reaching one’s weight loss goals, which is exactly the same case with Busta Rhymes's weight loss journey. Below are his before and after dramatic weight loss journey that speaks volumes about his hard work and determination:

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

Busta Rhymes’s weight loss transformation wasn’t easy — he had to ditch bad food habits and work out regularly to become fitter and get his health back. While the path wasn’t easy, he was adamant about working on his health and setting the right example for his kids.

By adding more proteins to his diet and indulging in a variety of exercises, he lost 100 pounds — of course, his personal trainer was his biggest supporter throughout the journey. It can be concluded that the weight loss transitions can be easy if one is willing to put work into it — so get insured by Busta Rhymes and start your health journey today!

