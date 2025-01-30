Kate Beckinsale's Weight Loss Was Caused by Intense Grief

Kate Beckinsale’s weight loss was marked by several factors. Her well-contoured physique and abs stunned fans, but at the same time, they were concerned after her severe weight loss came to light. Sensitive incidents in her personal life contributed to it to a great degree. As critics started to dissect the situation and harsh comments started to pile up, the actress publicly addressed the reason behind her altercation and urged fans to be kind. Before we look into all the details, let’s take a look at her professional accolades.

Who Is Kate Beckinsale?

Kathrin Romany Beckinsale, popularly known as Kate Beckinsale, is an English actress. She was born on July 26, 1973 in London. She made her stage debut in Noel Coward’s 1992 play Hay Fever. She became a household name by appearing in British costume dramas like Pearl Harbour, Prince of Jutland, The Golden Bowl, etc. The action horror film series Underworld proved to be a turning point in Beckinsale’s career. She went ahead to star in many iconic films, such as Van Helsing, Total Recall, Jolt, etc. The talented actress has many accolades to her name, including two National Film Awards.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Beckinsale is the only daughter of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe. She endured a rough childhood, which saw the sudden demise of her father. She faced mental health issues and even developed anorexia when she was a teenager. After taking admission in the prestigious Oxford University, she got involved with the Oxford University Dramatic Society. But she left university midway to focus on her budding acting career. Beckinsale married American film director Len Wiseman in 2004. The two parted ways after 15 years of marriage. Kate Beckinsale has a number of pets, including a dog and two cats, and shares photos of her fur babies on Instagram.

How Did Kate Beckinsale Lose Weight?

Kate Beckinsale stunned fans with a drastic weight loss. As fans began to criticize her appearance, the actress decided to reveal the heartbreaking reason behind the transformation. Beckinsale revealed that trauma and grief were the driving forces behind her sudden weight loss. Her mental health was in pieces after the sudden demise of her stepfather. To make the situation even worse, her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Addressing the issue, she replied to a mean comment that suggested she “do some squats,” saying that she had spent six weeks at the hospital following the death of her father. She was so traumatized that she vomited blood. “The grief had burned a hole in my esophagus," she added.

Her pre-existing mast cell disease was triggered by the grief she experienced, exacerbating the situation even further. Research shows that grief can lead to severe weight loss as the person experiences a lack of appetite and psychological trauma. The person can also become irritable, depressed, and develop health problems ( 1 ).

Kate Beckinsale’s Diet Plan

Kate Beckinsale’s diet plan has evolved with time. She used to be a vegetarian in the past but decided to add protein to her diet, which guaranteed more energy during the filming of Pearl Harbor. Her trainer also suggested that she add some lean protein like chicken and fish to her diet. Let’s take a look at Kate Beckinsale’s diet plan:

Lean Protein:

Before Kate hits the gym, she likes to eat chicken or eggs along with grass-fed butter. She also eats fish. Lean protein is an excellent source of amino acids. It has high diet-induced thermogenesis that makes one feel more energetic. Research shows that a high-protein diet helps with weight loss while reducing fat mass and preserving lean mass. Among other health-related benefits, it also helps with gaining and preserving muscle mass that is often lost as one age ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Vegetables:

Kate makes sure to get her veggies. She loves to eat sauteed vegetables and prepares a salad using salmon, brussels sprouts, radishes, and safflower oil. Brussel sprouts have a lot of health benefits. Not only do cruciferous and low-calorie vegetable lowers the risk of cancer, but they also protect against oxidative stress and heart diseases ( 5 ). Radishes, on the other hand, have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties and protect the liver from damage ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Avoids Sugar And Refined Carbohydrates:

Research shows that avoiding sugar helps in weight management. Additionally, it lowers the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, hepatic steatosis, cirrhosis, etc ( 8 ). Avoiding refined carbohydrates can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiometabolic disorders, and obesity ( 9 ).

Tea:

Kate sips at least two cups of rooibos tea in a day. Research shows that rooibos tea has bronchodilator effects, which means it helps tackle respiratory issues. It also lowers blood pressure and has anti-inflammatory and anti-obesity properties ( 10 ).

Kate Beckinsale’s Workout Plan

Kate works out for six mornings a week. She has stated that she dreads going to the gym but always feels better afterward. Let’s take a look at Kate’s elaborate workout regime:

Compound Exercises:

Beckinsale does eight types of compound exercises combining workouts that exercise two muscle groups at once. For example, she combines biceps curls with squats to test her athletic ability and flexibility. Research shows that compound exercises improve muscular strength in the chest, legs, and abdomen ( 11 ).

Cardio:

Following the compound exercises, Kate takes 90 to 120 seconds of cardio intervals where she rows or uses the VersaClimber. She finishes it off with a rubber inertia wave or one-leg push on a curved skill mill treadmill. According to research, cardio exercises possess a number of health benefits. Not only do they improve our cardiovascular health, but they also improve our brain’s health, and as a result, our mental health also improves. Aerobic exercises also help one sleep better ( 12 ).

Weight Lifting:

Kate lifts heavy weights, uses bands, and also does more reps. Research shows that such resistance training reduces fat, increases metabolism, decreases blood pressure, and improves the lipid profiles of blood, insulin sensitivity, and tolerance to glucose ( 13 ).

Yoga:

Kate is a genius for incorporating yoga into her everyday workout routine. Studies show that yogic practices enhance bodily functions like muscular strength and body flexibility, and they promote and improve cardiovascular and respiratory health. Besides, practicing yoga helps you sleep better and reduces chronic pain ( 14 ).

High-intensity Interval Training:

This type of exercise follows short activities that are intense and energetic. Kate loves boxing and trampolining. According to research, boxing reduces the fat percentage in the body, waist circumference, and BMI and also improves our heart’s health by lowering blood pressure ( 15 ). Trampolines, on the other hand, help better balance, cardiovascular health, bone health, and muscle strength ( 16 ), ( 17 ).

Kate Beckinsale’s Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Speculations around Kate Beckinsale’s weight loss are proof that we often have no idea what’s going on in our favorite celebrity’s personal life. So it’s better to keep our opinions to ourselves instead of jumping the gun. Kate’s stand against trolls is brave and commendable. She stood her ground and called out mean commentators by naming their actions “unnecessary” and “insidious bullying.” The fact that Kate had to address such a sensitive topic and personally ask fans to be considerate at the time of bereavement shows us the toxic side of celebrity culture.