Nicole Kidman's Weight Loss: The Story Behind the 57-year-Old’s Slim Figure

Nicole Mary Kidman is a popular Australian and American actress and producer who has worked in films and television productions across multiple genres. The 57-year-old personality is the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award honor in 2024.

In addition, her accolades include a BAFTA Award, an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards. Apart from her professional accomplishments and career growth, Nicole Kidman's weight loss journey has also become a matter of public discourse.

Nicole has sported a lean figure for years. However, since 2023, her dramatic weight loss grabbed all attention, leaving fans and well-wishers jaw-dropped. Reportedly, the 5-foot-11 actress was about 25 pounds below the average weight for her height. Her red-carpet appearances and social media posts spark concerns about her health.

Fans blamed the star’s relentless work schedule, which might have taken a toll on her health. Her slender frame has shocked nearly everyone. However, she broke the silence after her appearance at the CMA Awards in December 2023.

Scroll down to snatch a glimpse at Nicole Kidman’s weight loss diet, working schedule, and workout regime.

Who Is Nicole Kidman?

Nicole Kidman is a renowned actress, producer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. She was born on 20 June 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She started her career at the age of 16 and made her film debut in a remake of the Australian holiday classic Bush Christmas. Gradually, she gained recognition due to various Australian television programs, including the 1987 miniseries Vietnam, for which she bagged her first Australian Film Institute Award.

In 1989, her portrayal of Rae Ingram in the thriller film Dead Calm proved to be her breakthrough role, following international recognition. In 2004, she was honored as a "Citizen of the World" by the United Nations. Moreover, she is one of the world's highest-paid actors. Nicole Kidman has been shooting back-to-back for a couple of acting projects and also doing advertisements and producing. In 2023, she took on the job as a brand ambassador of Balenciaga.

Throughout the years, she has made her own space in the film and production industry, elegantly establishing her personal style and iconic presence worldwide. On the other hand, Nicole Kidman’s health, dramatic body transformation, and toned appearance have grabbed large eyeballs.

How Did Nicole Kidman Manage to Lose Weight?

In 2023, Nicole’s red carpet looks accentuated her drastic weight loss and sparked concern among fans regarding her health. Although, the Bombshell star rocked all of her red carpet looks and erratic social media posts, her skinny appearance caused fans and audiences to whisper about how ‘bony’ she was.

Reportedly, Nicole Kidman’s unrelenting schedule and intense workout regime are the two reasons behind her shedding pounds. In the past three years, Nicole has filmed five TV shows and three movies, as if she didn’t have enough on her plate. As per research, workaholism may have contradictory physical, psychological, and social effects ( 1 ).

Audiences and near and dear ones too wanted to know what was wrong with her. In reality, Nicole had been working herself ragged, and that was what taking a toll on her physical and mental health. In one of her interviews, she expressed that certain things penetrate in a really deep way. She also added that even her children have noticed the changes in her body.

As a practitioner of the method acting style, she once admitted her preparation for roles was crazy. Her busy career and commitment to ​method acting sometimes comes at the cost of her physical health. Research states that workaholics deny the presence of fatigue and try to push themselves way too much, due to which physical complaints prevent them from working and compel them to seek help ( 2 ).

After the making of the 2020 series The Undoing, Nicole confessed that she was down for a week. She loses herself so much in the character that it becomes difficult for her to get back to normal.

In another interview, the Being the Ricardos star claimed that she is not interested in being a role model for anyone. Responding to people who try to box her in with specific expectations and rules, she said that she prefers to keep a lot of distance and shield herself well.

Nicole Kidman’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

In August 2022, the Big Little Lies actress showed off her abs on one of the magazine covers leaving fans curious about her weight loss and health. Through an interview, she expressed that she is actually not that strict with her diet. She eats anything but in moderation, striking the right balance between eating healthy food and allowing herself to indulge regularly.

Eating in moderation is basically the attempt to monitor and limit the intake of energy-dense food. As per research, it is a promising strategy for the prevention of weight gain ( 3 ).

For Nicole, it is walking an 80-20 diet path that is ultimately 80% healthy. Addedly, she urges people to find natural health remedies that work the best for themselves. She is glad to find one as her source of energy.

Nicole once mentioned carbs and cheese being her treats of choice. The high content of fat and protein in cheese makes it an energy-rich and nutritious food. It is also a rich source of essential nutrients, particularly, proteins, bioactive peptides, amino acids, fat, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals ( 4 ). On the other hand, evidence suggests that carbohydrates are beneficial for the well-being and growth of gut microorganisms ( 5 ).

Kidman also confessed that she is a bread lover and in an interview, she mentioned homemade warm bread with Reggiano, an Italian hard-cooked type of cheese, as her favorite. The cheese is characterized by positive nutritional qualities ( 6 ). Whereas bread provides several nutrients such as sugar, protein, iron, calcium, and a variety of vitamins ( 7 ).

She is also a big fan of burgers. In 2003, she celebrated her first Academy Award win by eating french fries and a burger on the floor of her hotel room with her family.

Nicole Kidmans’s Workout And Fitness Routine

Kidman comes from a family of marathoners. In addition to yoga and regular exercise, she enjoys a wide range of physical activities to stay in shape such as running, hiking, skiing, and horseback riding. Research states that a blend of exercise and physical activity therapy is recommended to combat health challenges and preserve mental wellness ( 8 ).

During an interview in August 2014, she shared that variety is what helps her to stay fit. She thinks that if you are going to wake up and decide to run five miles every morning for the rest of your life, you will get bored and hit the snooze button after a week.

Nicole Kidman’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After:

Though Nicole has always been shy and slightly quirky, she has managed to entertain her fans and audiences all across the world with her splendid on-screen performances. However, Nicole Kidman's weight loss bothered her fans and beloveds. Nevertheless, it is good to know that she didn’t vouch for any weight loss drugs or medications to shed pounds. She did it naturally with the help of a healthy diet and exercise routine.

