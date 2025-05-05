Key highlights from Sabyasachi’s MET Gala journey as he gears up to dress Shah Rukh Khan next for his red carpet debut

The countdown for one of the biggest fashion evenings has begun. The MET Gala 2025 will begin in a couple of hours, and we cannot wait to see what this year has in store for all of us. Especially if we talk from the Bollywood point of view, then the debut of Shah Rukh Khan has us hooked. While our eyes will be fixated on King Khan walking the red carpet, we bring you a journey of his designer, Sabyasachi, at the MET through the years.

Sabyasachi’s MET Gala debut in 2024

Let’s head back to last year when Sabyasachi Mukherjee made sure that Alia Bhatt bedazzled on the red carpet, and also created history with his own debut.

Sabyasachi made headlines as he became the first Indian designer to walk the MET Gala red carpet. He looked dapper in an ensemble from his Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. He wore an embroidered cotton duster coat layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala 2024 debut in Sabyasachi ensemble

Sticking to the theme last year, Garden Of Time, Alia Bhatt made a smashing debut in a Sabyasachi saree. In an interview on the red carpet, the actress admitted that there was nothing more timeless than a saree. Hence, she chose this Indian attire to make a mark.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress dazzled in a pastel green ensemble handcrafted with silk floss flowers, glass beadings and real gem adornments, including emeralds, pearls, and sapphires.

Natasha Poonawalla’s viral Sabyasachi attire at MET Gala 2022

Natasha Poonawalla not only turned heads at the MET Gala 2022 but also set the internet on fire with her heavy gold Sabyasachi saree. The ensemble had intricate embroidery, and she paired it with a sculptural Schiaparelli bustier.

A metallic headpiece made her stand out, and we cannot disagree that she looked more like a warrior prince. Layered bangles, chunky rings and dramatic headband-cum-earrings completed the regal look, a desi yet futuristic twist.

Well, Sabyasachi has always left us speechless with his work at the MET Gala, and this year too, we are ready to be enthralled again.

