Bigg Boss 19: Anita Hassanandani comments on not doing Salman Khan's show: 'Mai agar karna bhi chahu toh they will...'

The buzz about Bigg Boss 19 is increasing day by day. Salman Khan's controversial reality show cannot be ignored, even if you want to. Reportedly, the show is scheduled to begin next month, and several celebrities from the Television industry are being approached to participate in the new season. Recently, popular actor Anita Hassanandani was asked about her thoughts on doing Bigg Boss.

Will Anita Hassanandani participate in Bigg Boss?

In a conversation with India Forums, Anita Hassanandani, who has been active in the entertainment industry for many years now, was asked if she is interested in doing the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Replying, the actress expressed that she doesn't feel that she is made for the show.

Anita Hassanandani said, "Honestly, I don't think I am made for Bigg Boss. Mai agar karna bhi chahu toh they will only be hesitant kyuki joh voh chahte hai mai voh shayad de nahi paungi (Even if I want to do, they will be hesitant because what they want maybe I can't give them that)."

About Anita Hassanandani's upcoming project

Anita Hassanandani will soon be seen in a reality show titled Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, which will be hosted by Rannvijay Singha. The show will take the participants who have never lived a life beyond their urban cities on a journey where they will spend over 60+ days living in a rural Indian village.

Without gadgets, luxuries, or shortcuts, they'll take on real village chores. Along with Anita, several popular actors, including Aishwarya Khare, are participants on the show. The promos of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon have been released, but the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of this reality show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 19, the show will commence in the last week of August and will have a full-fledged run of 5 months. The makers are leveraging the OTT platform and are planning to release the episode first on JioHotstar.

Salman Khan, the superstar, has reportedly signed the contract for only 3 months, after which Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor will be seen as hosts alternatively.

