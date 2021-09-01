Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Find out how compatible they are based on their zodiac signs

The recent link up of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been in the rounds for quite some time now. Fans have been quick to connect the dots for the two actors who are said to be in a possible relationship and we couldn’t keep calm about it.

Their relationship isn’t official yet but their online PDA says otherwise. From being vacay buddies to being spotted together on several occasions, it all makes us want to believe that the two are romantically together as a couple. After their recent success from the movie Shershaah, we thought to find out how compatible the two actors are based on their zodiac sign.

Kiara Advani - Leo

Born on July 31, Kiara Advani belongs to the Leo zodiac sign. Being a Leo woman, Kiara Advani is a proud, loyal and generous person who is compassionate, warm and friendly. She has charming abilities, lives life to the fullest, loves to go on adventure trips and have fun under the sun. As a Leo, she is generous, ambitious, extremely loyal, dramatic and a loving person with a heart of gold.

Sidharth Malhotra - Capricorn

Born on January 16, Sidharth Malhotra belongs to the Capricorn zodiac sign. He is extremely ambitious and hard working. Capricorns are known for their realistic mindset, they have an individualistic approach and are disciplined. They are driven to deliver the best results and never let themselves off the hook. As a lover, Capricorns seek security and have a desire for stability in relationships.

Compatibility

Leo and Capricorn make a bit of an unusual couple. However, they both are ambitious and have a zest to achieve their dreams. This will bring them together. Leos are more outgoing, fun and friendly. Capricorns are more mindful of their relationships and choose carefully who they invite into their personal space. There will be mutual admiration when the two are together.

