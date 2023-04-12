102 Heart-Warming I’m Sorry Quotes to Apologise Sincerely

Do you want to apologize to someone but cannot figure out the right words to express your regret? After all, every sorry requires a personal and meaningful touch so that it can mark a deep impact on the heart of the receiver. And when it comes to asking for forgiveness with written messages, or quotes, you don’t have to be a pro in framing eloquent texts. You can easily simplify a messed-up situation with your family, friend, or special someone with our thoughtfully curated I’m sorry quotes. These messages will assist you in breaking the ice with the one you have hurt by conveying your true feelings.

Whether your receiver admires cute I’m sorry love quotes or has a knack for cool, and funny messages, this is your stop to find a sincere apology woven wonderfully into words. You can even pick the best quote according to your situation and modify it a bit to take accountability for your actions. Scroll down and explore the list of amazing quotes to make it up to your loved one in an exclusive way. Also, add a tinge of customization to show that you genuinely care and are ready to make amends.

I’m Sorry Quotes for Him to Calm Down His Temper Romantically

"I'm sorry I was awful. I'm so full of terrors."― The Sacred And Profane Love Machine by Iris Murdoch “I’m not very good at saying sorry, but I apologize.“ – Chris Kurtz “I overlooked your happiness in an attempt to make myself happy, only to realize that my happiness lies in yours. I am sorry, please forgive me.”-- Anonymous “Hello from the outside/ At least I can say that I’ve tried /To tell you I’m sorry for breaking your heart.” – Hello by Adele “The homepage of our relationship cannot be currently displayed because of a server error. Can we please click on the refresh button and start over again? I am sorry.” – Anonymous “With a bruised heart and a deflated ego, with sad soul and a head hung low. I apologize to you unconditionally.” – Anonymous “I trust fate and I believe in love, which is why I know you’ll accept my apology. I’m sorry.” – Anonymous “I have known you for a long time, and I know your heart is bigger and deeper than any ocean. Will you forgive me? Your love feels like home to me. I want to come back home.” – Anonymous “If I begin to tell you how terrible I feel, my message will run into pages. To cut a long story short, I am really sorry, my dearest partner.” – Anonymous “For all the pains and headaches I have caused you, I intend to give you twice the joy and peace. Just let go of the past.” – Anonymous “Nothing is right in this world if I can’t make this right. Please give me another chance to become a better version of myself. I am sorry, my dearest.” – Anonymous "If I could turn back time, if I could find a way. I'd take back those words that have hurt you. And you'd stay." — "If I Could Turn Back Time" by Cher "I'm stupid. You're smart. I was wrong. You were right. You're the best. I'm the worst. You're very good-looking. I'm not attractive." — Happy Gilmore "Is it too late now to say sorry?" — Sorry by Justin Bieber “Every single second away from you, my partner, is like a dagger in my heart. Please accept my apology, for I can’t stand being apart.” – Anonymous “For all the memories we share, for all the smiles we have, it breaks my heart to see you sad. I am so sorry, baby.” – Anonymous “Big or small, lies are lies. I am ashamed that I made you cry. Please give me another chance, I want to be the woman you deserve.” – Anonymous "I'm sorry I brought this upon you, my boy. I'm sorry that you must carry this burden." — from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

I’m Sorry Quotes for Her

19. "I am sorry for the pain I caused you, I feel so bad." – Love Letters From the Heart by Gabor Timis

20. “I am sorry for what has happened and I know that I need some help.” – Susan Smith

21. I don't know why, I made you cry. I'm sorry sweetheart and yet though you shouldn't be lenient with me, I hope you'll forgive and forget." — "What Can I Say After I Say I'm Sorry" by Frank Sinatra

22. "Everything is my fault, I'll take the blame." — "All Apologies" by Nirvana

23. "So many things that we never will undo/ I know you're sorry, I'm sorry too." – Mississippi by Bob Dylan

24. "Oh I'm sorry for blaming you for everything I just couldn't do, and I've hurt myself from hurting you." — Hurt by Christina Aguilera

25. "It's sad, so sad. Why can't we talk it over? Oh it seems to me that sorry seems to be the hardest word." — Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word by Elton John

26. "I never meant to cause you any sorrow. I never meant to cause you any pain." — "Purple Rain" by Prince

27. "I'm sorry, so sorry that I was such a fool. I didn't know love could be so cruel." — "I'm Sorry" by Brenda Lee

28. “It’s very hard for me to say I’m sorry… but I do.” – Joe Nichols

29. "I loved and adored you, but I drained you like a thirsty man at a spring. I loved what you could give me —your admiration, your acceptance, your love, your forgiveness. I forgot to love you for yourself." — Lady Isabella's Scandalous Marriage by Jennifer Ashley

30. “'I'm sorry' won't fix what's been broken. It can't reverse time or undo the damage or change anything that happened. But a sincere, humble apology can serve to soften the sting and sometimes do a pretty good patch-up job.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

Forgive Me I’m Sorry Quotes for Friends And Family

31. “What I did was wrong, And, I truly stand strong, You have a reason to blame, And cut my name, Sorry my friend. Please forgive me!” – Anonymous

32. "Please forgive me, I know not what I do. Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you. Don't deny me, this pain I'm going through. Please forgive me, if I need you like I do. Please believe me, every word I say is true." — Please Forgive Me by Bryan Adams

33. "For what it's worth, I'm sorry for everything." — The Mule

34. “I have made terrible mistakes that have hurt the people that I cared about the most, and I am terribly sorry. I am deeply ashamed of my terrible judgment and my actions.” – Anthony Weiner

35. "I'm a horrible person. You have every right to hate me. You should hate me. I want you to hate me! I insist that you hate me! I'm scum, I'm garbage, I'm vermin, and I'm sorry." — In & Out, Kevin Kline as Howard Brackett

36. “Dexter, I love you so much. So, so much, and I probably always will. I just don't like you anymore. I'm sorry.”― David Nicholls, One Day

Emotional I'm Sorry Quotes

37. "Sorry if I ever took a snap at you. Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta eat." — Finding Nemo

38. "Sorry. I… I'm sorry for the way I am. I didn't mean for things to go so wrong." — A Bug's Life

39. There are some experiences in life they haven’t invented the right words for. – Lisa Kleypas

40. "Let us forgive each other—only then will we live in peace." — Leo Tolstoy

41. "It is incredible how many hurts can be healed by the two words, 'I'm sorry.'"― Matshona Dhliwayo

42. “I felt ashamed for what I had done. I don’t have any excuses. I did what I did. I take full responsibility for myself and my actions. I wouldn’t pawn this off on anybody. I’m sorry it happened. And I hurt people.” – Louie Anderson

43. “Truly saying sorry is never easy to do, and when you are, you just hope it’s not too late.” – Justin Tranter

44. “I am immensely contrite. And I’m sorry for the damage I’ve done.” – Jayson Blair

45. "I am sorry I didn't tell you the truth before. I was hoping I wouldn't have to." — Anne Fortier

46. "You can make up a quarrel, but it will always show where it was patched." — Edgar Watson Howe

47. “Never forget the nine most important words of any family- I love you. You are beautiful. Please forgive me.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.

I’m So Sorry Quotes

48. “So this is me swallowing my pride Standing in front of you saying I’m sorry for that night” – Taylor Swift

49. “Love forgives and keeps no records of wrongs.”-- Lailah Gifty Akita

50. "Saying sorry to someone is hard… but putting your pride down for someone is the hardest." – Cristina Orante

51. “You’re my backbone. You’re a blessing. You’re a piece of my heart. You’re the air I breathe. And you’re the strongest person I know, and I’m so sorry for having to put you through this and having to put our family through this.” – Kobe Bryant

52. “I betrayed your trust and created my life’s biggest disaster. But now I realize that your love in my life is all that matters. I am sorry.”-- Anonymous

53. "If I've done anything I'm sorry for, I'm willing to be forgiven." – Edward Noyes Westcott

54. "I am sorry for those that disagree with me because I know that they are wrong." — Woodrow Wilson

55. "I want to say to each of you, simply, and directly, I am deeply sorry for the irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in." — Tiger Woods

56. “My heart has been leaking and bleeding since the day I hurt you. Please plug the holes with your forgiveness. I am sorry.” – Anonymous

57. “Sometimes I say stupid things. Sometimes I’m unaware. Sometimes I’ll read you wrong. I’m sorry” ― Dean Mackin

58. “If only I could touch what's broken inside me and tell it, I’m sorry.” ― Jenim Dibie

59. “Some apologies are like the giving of a bomb that is about to explode as a peace offering.”― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

60. “You can’t stay mad at this face...can you?” – Anonymous

61. “The reality is people mess up, don’t let one mistake ruin a beautiful thing.” – Anonymous

62. “I have learned that sometimes “sorry” is not enough. Sometimes you actually have to change.” – Claire London

63. “I’m not perfect. Remember that, and try to forgive me when I fail you.” – Elizabeth Lowell

64. “And throughout all eternity, I forgive you and you forgive me.” – William Blake

65. “When I say, ‘I’m sorry,’ it’s because I regret something.” – Luis Suarez

66. “I am much chastened and profoundly remorseful. I can only hope that the Almighty and those whom I have wronged will forgive me my trespasses.” – Jack Abramoff

67. “In order for there to be peace it may mean that a person needs to apologize for a wrong spirit, or attitude.” – Stanford Murrell

68. "My biggest mistake was letting my ego come in the way of a heartfelt apology.” – Anonymous

Saying I’m Sorry Quotes That Express the Importance of Apologising

69. "It's always too late for sorries, but I appreciate the sentiment."― The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman

70. Saying 'I'm sorry' is saying 'I love you' with a wounded heart in one hand and your smothered pride in the other.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

71. “Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.” – Paul Boese

72. "But sorry is the Kool-Aid of human emotions. True sorrow is as rare as true love." ― Carrie by Stephen King

73. “Proper apologies have three parts: 1) What I did was wrong. 2) I feel bad that I hurt you. 3) How do I make this better?” – Randy Pausch

74. “Not admitting a mistake is a bigger mistake.” – Robert Half

75. “If you think the most courageous and difficult thing you can do is stubbornly stand your ground, try graciously giving in.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

76. "When you forgive, you free your soul. But when you say I'm sorry, you free two souls." — Look Into the Stillness by Donald L. Hicks

77. “A sincere and warmly-expressed apology can produce the same effects as morphine on a suffering soul.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

78. “Who cares who's right or wrong when the last word is a kind apology?”― Richelle E. Goodrich

79. “Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them.” – Bruce Lee

80. “An apology is a lovely perfume; it can transform the clumsiest moment into a gracious gift.”– Margaret Lee Runbeck

81. “Never ruin an apology with an excuse.“ – Benjamin Franklin

82. “Saying sorry to someone is hard… but putting your pride down for someone is the hardest.” – Cristina Orante

83. “An apology is the superglue of life! It can repair just about anything!!”― Lynn Johnston

84. “It isn’t always to apologize for your mistakes but doing so shows a person with a strong sense of self.” – Byron Pulsifer

85. “What is past is past, there is a future left to all men, who have the virtue to repent and the energy to atone.” – Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

86. “Right actions in the future are the best apologies for bad actions in the past.”– Tyron Edwards

87. “Apologies bring people together.” – Nick Smith

88. “The hero isn’t the one who is right, but the one who steps forward to take the blame – deserved or not – and apologize to save a relationship.” – Richelle E. Goodrich

89. “I believe that when you’re wrong, own it and apologize, and so I do and put it on the equivalent of my front page.” – Peter Coyote

90. "The only correct actions are those that demand no explanation and no apology." — Red Auerbach

91. "True remorse is never just a regret over consequence; it is a regret over motive." – Mignon McLaughlin

92. "Sacrifice is at the heart of repentance. Without deeds, your apology is worthless." — Bryan Davis

93. "Apologies require taking full responsibility. No half-truths, no partial admissions, no rationalizations, no finger-pointing, and no justifications belong in any apology." — Cathy Burnham Martin

94. “The art of a sincere and heartfelt apology is one of the greatest skills you will ever learn.”― Jeanette LeBlanc

95. "Apologizing does not always mean you're wrong and the other person is right. It just means you value your relationship more than your ego." ― Mark Matthews

96. “A genuine apology is like an eleventh-hour rain on a dusty crop. Grossly overdue, but miraculously just in time.”― Jacqueline A Bussie

97. "If an apology is followed by an excuse or a reason, it means they are going to commit [the] same mistake again they just apologized for." — Amit Kalantri

98. "Apologize! That's the least you can do to try to make right something you have wronged." ― Sanhita Baruah

99. "Apology is only egotism wrong side out." — Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.

100. “Apologies require vulnerability.” ― Jennifer Thomas

101. “Sorry doesn’t prove anything unless you mean it.” – Ashley Sexton

102. “Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Conclusion

Making mistakes is a part of our life! However, taking responsibility for your deeds showcase that you care. If you have recently made a mistake and are uncertain about how to fill the gaps, then don’t hesitate to pick up the lines from the above-mentioned I’m sorry quotes. Pair these messages with a bouquet, flowers, and chocolates to make a peace offering to your beloved. You can even use quirky and cute letters to melt their anger while putting a warm smile on their face.

